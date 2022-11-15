Caterpillar expands tilt rotation system for mini excavators

Caterpillar’s new Tilt Rotate System (TRS) models — TRS4 and TRS8 and an updated TRS6 — for its 302.7 through 310 mini excavators allow attached work tools to rotate 360 degrees and tilt 40 degrees side-to-side.

The company says this enables the machine to reach more work areas from a single position while maneuvering tools over, under and around obstructions when excavating, grading ditches, sorting recycled materials or placing pipe.

The system’s design includes a top interface that connects the TRS to the carrier machine and a bottom interface that connects various work tools to the TRS. Top interface connections for the TRS4, TRS6 and TRS8 include a choice between an S-Type hydraulic coupler or pin-on, while bottom interface options include the pin grabber or S-type coupler.

Caterpillar says all TRS models feature an auxiliary TRSAux1 hydraulic function at the bottom, which allows for the installation of an integrated grapple module when the TRS model is attached to the carrier via the s-type coupler system.

Both new models — the TRS4 and TRS8 — feature standard TRSAux2 auxiliary ports at the bottom to connect various hydraulic tools. Sensors for these TRS models work in combination with Cat mini excavator software and a variety of different external reference suppliers for 2D and 3D work applications.

The company says the compact design of the TRS4, TRS6 and TRS8 allows the mini excavator to maintain high digging forces. Integrated load-hold valves for the double-acting tilt cylinder maintain holding pressures and prevent cylinder movement under load.

The TRS monitor informs the operator of the attachment’s position, and an engagement/disengagement sensor assures that work tools are secured via a safety locking mechanism with an indicator.