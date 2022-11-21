Caterpillar intros two new mini excavator ease-of-use features

Caterpillar introduced two new mini hydraulic excavator ease-of-use technologies — Indicate and E-Fence — for its 306 CR, 308 CR and 309 CR mini hydraulic excavators.

Indicate provides visual and audible indications for bucket position compared to target grade to assist operators in cutting to exact specifications. The technology allows the operator to select target depth and slope from the in-cab guidance system, and the monitor provides work-in-progress and distance-to-grade feed.

E-Fence automatically constrains machine motion within the operator’s preset boundaries for ceiling, floor, wall and swing. Once a user establishes E-Fence range limits using the machine’s touchscreen monitor, no part of the boom, stick or bucket will pass the predefined limit(s), according to the company.

Both E-Fence and Indicate include Swing Assist — which stops the machine swing at set points — and Bucket Assist — which maintains the last known bucket angle — features.

The company says customers can order Indicate and E-Fence as a bundle or as separate feature packages installed at the factory or through dealers as an upgrade kit. Indicate and E-Fence are not currently available for Cat 308 CR Variable Angle Boom, 309 CR Variable Angle Boom, 308 CR Fixed Boom or canopy models.