Caterpillar invests in Lithos Energy to further battery development

Caterpillar invests in Lithos Energy, a U.S.-based battery technology company that produces lithium-ion battery packs.

“Caterpillar’s collaboration with Lithos supports our commitment to delivering robust electrified products and solutions for our customers,” said Joe Creed, group president of Caterpillar’s energy and transportation segment. “Cat equipment – regardless of its power source – is designed to operate in the most demanding conditions. Lithos’ experience manufacturing battery packs for similarly demanding environments will be an asset as we continue our electrified product development.”

Headquartered in San Rafael, Calif., Lithos specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing shock-resistant and high-performance battery solutions for applications including off-road and marine uses.

“We are extremely excited to be working with Caterpillar, especially at a time when the leading construction machinery and equipment manufacturer is entering a new age of efficiency and reduced emission operation,” commented James Meredith, CEO of Lithos Energy. “This funding will enable Lithos to accelerate technology development and scale up manufacturing capacity as we look forward to providing increasingly advanced product offerings to our new and existing customers.”