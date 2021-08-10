Caterpillar telematics system offers engine-based data

Caterpillar’s whole-machine telematic system provides critical data output in real time, allowing users to better understand their equipment’s operation. Customers can use the technology to locate, track and manage connected assets independently.

Easily integrated into existing telematics, regardless of brand, Cat’s system collects machine data and displays results on an easy-to-read online dashboard.

Cat Connected Services Strategy Manager Tom Nankervis said previous systems used by customers were aftermarket add-ons. “If a machine manufacturer is using their own telematics solution or is looking to introduce a new one, our factory-fit telematics solution can give OEMs and their customers access to powerful information about their machine operation and other parameters.”

Better data, he added, will allow users to take steps to improve efficiency and lower operating costs.

The system collects and reports:

Equipment location

Uptime

Fuel use

Maintenance alerts

“It’s like having inside access and understanding of the inner workings of machines, and even entire fleets,” Senior Digital Manager Jamaal Crayton explained. “Services can scale as needed so customers can choose the features they want to use.”

With remote services capabilities, the engine-integrated telematics solution allows remote troubleshooting that can run diagnostic testing and pinpoint potential issues while the machine is in operation. If a repair is required, an OEM or dealer technician would be alerted and be able to complete the repair correctly in a single visit.

“We’re reducing the guesswork used in understanding the most complex component of any machine — the engine and everything it powers,” Crayton said. “Once you’ve done that, the rest seems to fall into place.”