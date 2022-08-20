Central Turf and Irrigation Supply opens first Indiana location

Central Turf and Irrigation Supply opened its first location in the state of Indiana, in South Bend. That comes after opening two Ohio locations in 2022 as well as its third Illinois store in 2021.

“Central believes in strong partnerships to help our customers grow and be successful. That’s why we’re so excited to be able to serve and support customers in Indiana with solutions across irrigation, landscape, lighting, hardscape and more,” said Bernardo Luciano, president of Central Turf and Irrigation Supply. “At Central, we continue to focus on our combination of customer-centered solutions, fully stocked warehouses, and one-stop shopping. We are thrilled to bring this approach to South Bend as we continue to increase our footprint in the Midwest and support the growth of the green industry.”

Established in 1990, Central Turf and Irrigation Supply now operates more than 50 locations across the U.S. and Canada.