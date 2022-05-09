Central Turf & Irrigation Supply acquires Irrigation Supply

Central Turf & Irrigation Supply, a wholesale distributor of irrigation and landscape supplies, announced the acquisition of Irrigation Supply. The two locations are in Ohio, serving Columbus, Cleveland and surrounding areas.

The two newly remodeled Ohio locations will offer a more robust, full-service experience for local green industry professionals. The two locations will have expanded hours and will be open six days a week in season. In addition, customers will have access to more products and categories, the largest selection of in-stock inventory, hundreds of leading manufacturer brands and services such as same day delivery, business and marketing resources and category subject matter experts for onsite training and troubleshooting.

“The timing was right for Central to acquire Irrigation Supply, not just for the customers but for the industry,” Bob Hobar, former owner of Irrigation Supply, said. “The additional product and service offerings are a wonderful thing for our customers. Central will enable them to access everything they need for their businesses to be successful—products, training and business resources. Central will be their partner for success. The future is bright for the green industry in the state of Ohio.”

Bob Hobar and partners purchased Irrigation Supply in 2003 from founder David Vanderwist. Irrigation Supply has served the irrigation contractor in Cleveland and Columbus areas for more than 40 years, carrying professional products in irrigation, lighting, fountains and water gardens.

“As a family-owned and operated business, Central believes in strong partnerships to help our customers grow and be successful. That’s why we’re so excited to be able to serve and support new and existing customers in Ohio with solutions across irrigation, landscape, lighting, hardscape and more,” Bernardo Luciano, president of Central Turf and Irrigation Supply, said. “We are thrilled to bring this approach to Ohio as we continue to increase our footprint in the Midwest and support the growth of the green industry.”