Central Turf & Irrigation Supply adds Greenleaf Turf Solutions

Central Turf & Irrigation Supply adds two Greenleaf Turf Solutions (GTS) locations — one in Pennsylvania and one in Delaware.

“The timing was just right for both companies,” said Anthony Luciano, vice president of Central Turf & Irrigation Supply. “Greenleaf will help complement our mid-Atlantic footprint by adding additional conveniences and resources to our existing client base and continuing our overall turf category goals for Central.”

David Greenleaf founded Greenleaf Turf Solutions in 2012 in Newark, Del., as a family-owned, independent landscape supply distributor. Greenleaf Turf Solutions offers pest control, fertilizers, grass seed, landscape and hardscape supplies, ice melt and equipment. Central Turf & Irrigation Supply said Greenleaf Turf Solutions will continue to do business under its name.

“This was the perfect time to come together and provide cross-functional opportunities for our clients and employees,” said David Greenleaf, founder of Green Turf Solutions. “Blending two companies whose culture and core values align so well opens a new horizon of products and services to the Pennsylvania and Delaware markets.”