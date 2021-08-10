Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Central Turf & Irrigation Supply expands

Central Turf & Irrigation Supply, a wholesale distributor of irrigation and landscape supplies, opened its third location in Illinois near Chicago.

The Wheeling, Ill., location — the third location in the Chicagoland area — offers local industry professionals a large, fully stocked warehouse with products from leading manufacturers, an easy-loading entrance and access to category experts.

“As a former contractor, I understand the importance of being able to get the product you need, when you need it,” said Bernardo Luciano, president of Central Turf & Irrigation Supply. “That’s why each of our warehouses are fully stocked with the products specific to that location’s customers’ needs. We are excited to be able to serve and support new and existing customers in the Chicago area.”

Central Turf & Irrigation supply said this new location will provide local green industry professionals with valuable resources.

