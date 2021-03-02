Chippers joins Davey Tree

Chippers of Woodstock, Vt., has joined The Davey Tree Expert Co.

Employing more than 90 people, Chippers has been serving northern New England since 1986, with offices in Woodstock, Vt., Enfield, N.H., and Meredith, N.H. Chippers focuses on arboriculture, turf and soil care, gardening, land enhancement, pest control, forestry and maple syrup.

“As an organization, Chippers has an exceptional reputation as being client focused, and their passion for industry accreditation and employee training is noteworthy,” said Jim Stief, executive vice president of the U.S. residential operations at Davey Tree. “Now that they’ve joined the Davey family, Chippers employees will benefit from Davey’s extensive training and educational resources, as well as additional opportunities for promotion. Chippers clients will continue to interact with the same team members, but now, those team members will have access to The Davey Institute, which houses our diagnostic laboratory and team of scientists.”

Mundy Wilson Piper, president and CEO of Chippers, said she considered both employees and clients when making the decision to join Davey Tree. She said she was drawn to the fact that Davey is the ninth-largest employee-owned company in the U.S., according to the National Center for Employee Ownership.

“It’s crucial to me that all those on staff today and in the future will have the opportunity to become employee-owners and their jobs will remain local,” she said. “Just as importantly, our clients will work with the same Chippers team members they have come to know and rely on during our 35 years in business. Davey is an excellent company with a 140-year history in our business, a people-first culture, a reputation for high-quality work and exceptional leadership. This is an organization that has many important features in common with Chippers.”

Piper will remain as a consultant for six months through the transition. The organizational structure of Chippers will remain with Jason Eaton in a lead role in sales and Travis Vickerson in a lead role in operations.