ClearPath GPS: Fleet Management Platform

August 14, 2021 -  By
0 Comments
Photo: ClearPath GPS

ClearPathGPS fleet management solutions have a proven track record in helping landscaping businesses improve their operations and bottomline. Our easy-to-use yet powerful platform helps effectively manage vehicles, people, and assets in the field.

Key features include a live vehicle tracking map, geozones for tracking fleet arrival or departure in designated zones, real-time alerts to cut down on unauthorized fleet usage and speeding, plus dash-cams to help mitigate risks. We offer an extensive report library including virtual timecards, maintenance, and driver behavior; plus integrations to systems such as Service Titan.

Customers benefit from ClearPathGPS flexible monthly contracts and top-rated US-based customer support.

Learn more here. 

