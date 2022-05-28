Colorbiotics new mulch coloring system boost quality and consistency

Colorbiotics added new technologies to create its XP mulch coloring system. According to the company, the upgraded features increase color quality and consistency for long production runs.

“We are proud of our Sahara line, and mulch producers have been extremely happy with the machine advancements over 20-plus years,” said Kent Rotert, vice president of Colorbiotics. “The XP encompasses the best of all other Sahara models and incorporates new technology that will truly set Colorbiotics customers apart from their competition.”

Among the Sahara XP’s features is Global Equipment Management (GEM) Studio v4 technology which provides more control over the coloring process. According to the company, other features maximize output, reduce machine wear, enhance safety, improve extreme-weather performance and make routine cleaning and maintenance easier. Customizable options include hopper size, motor horsepower, auxiliary pump and a cold-weather package.

Specific features of the Sahara XP include:

The new GEM Studio operating system captures a continuous stream of production data and actively calculates information. Insights gathered can improve the product on the spot.

A belt feed hopper that controls the mulch feed into the mixing chamber at the exact rate specified by the operator.

A mulch conditioner that de-clumps mulch pieces in the hopper and helps meter the flow of material into the mixing chamber based on a selected recipe.

Colorbiotics’ patented “push and pull” process keeps the machine’s blades turning in one consistent direction to conserve energy, while the combination of blades throws mulch in all directions to maximize retention time.

A specially designed mixing chamber helps reduce wear and tear on blades and liners.

On-demand atomizer nozzles that use the water in a set color recipe to knife the colorant into the smallest possible particles. The microscopic size of those particles then provides complete coverage across wood fibers.

Nozzles that self-clean in all weather conditions and temperatures and that can be controlled remotely from inside a loader.

The ability to produce 100 to 350 cubic yards per hour.

“This machine is built for operations that run long hours and supply a lot of mulch,” Rotert said. “We’ve worked to make it easier for our customers to deliver the highest-quality product most efficiently, and to make the process easier for operators.”