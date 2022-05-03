There is no other marketing platform that builds trust more reliably than conversational newsletters. These permission-based assets convert up to four times better than social media and direct advertising, which is why I believe you should consider adding one to your marketing.

The work that goes into your newsletter seamlessly translates into copy for your website, social media, direct advertising and more. Additional benefits include:

Building one-to-one communication with loyal audience members

Attracting community sponsors who want to reach them

Perfecting your brand voice and style

Supporting local community events and non-profits

Educating buyers with timely and relevant content

Newsletters are a lot like blog posts in that they are both examples of content marketing. Blogs have had a nice run for decades and are still relevant. Yet, unlike in the early days, it is increasingly difficult to attract attention to them, and that is why newsletters have become the content marketing gold standard.

Content marketing is the strategic practice of creating and distributing valuable, relevant and consistent content to attract and retain a clearly-defined audience — and, ultimately, using it to drive profitable customer actions.

That definition goes all the way back to 2001 when the content marketing term was first coined. As you know it’s what drives marketing nowadays, where everyone has a voice and means to be heard.

You may also be interested to know that long before content marketing existed in name, one of its early practitioners was John Deere. The company launched The Furrow magazine back in 1895 to help farmers succeed, and it’s still published today.

Your Customers Want To Hear From You

Aspiring social media influencers get a taste of success with Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. What ultimately sustains their success is their commitment to being a practicing content entrepreneur. Content is usually their marketing and their product. Nevertheless, just as John Deere has long earned trust with The Furrow, you can too with your newsletter content adding incremental value to the products and services your company offers.

Assuming you know your ideal buyer persona, the first step to launching a newsletter is developing a voice and style that represents your brand. You get to choose how to present your company to the world. Determine a publishing frequency, such as monthly or every other week, and you are ready to go.

All that’s left is to settle on an email service provider. If your audience is less than two thousand, Mailchimp is an easy choice because it is free. If technology is not easy for you, you have nothing to worry about. There are thousands of experts for hire on Fiverr and Upwork that will take care of that back-end work for you.

This allows you to run your business and strategically serve your newsletter subscribers by engaging with those who are ready and gradually earning the trust of others. Of course, like those social media influencers, it’s even better if you can do that in an entertaining way.

Just be yourself and take a few risks, and you’ll discover how that works for you.