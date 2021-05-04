Companies distribute trees in recognition of Arbor Day

Bartlett Tree Experts will give away more than 15,000 tree seedlings in communities across the U.S. in celebration of Arbor Day. These trees will be distributed as part of the Bartlett Legacy Tree Program, which has distributed more than 436,000 tree seedlings since its inception seven years ago.

The Legacy Tree Program was established by Bartlett Tree Experts in 2014 to support tree planting and stewardship in local communities through the annual distribution of seedlings in schools, at events and to reforestation efforts. In 2021, more than 50,000 trees will be distributed by Bartlett Tree Experts employees through the program. More than one-third of those seedlings are handed out or planted in the spring, primarily as part of Arbor Day and Earth Day festivities, events and activities in a variety of locations.

“We encourage each of our arborist representatives to distribute a minimum of 100 seedlings each year, and many are so enthusiastic about the program that they go far beyond that number,” said Bartlett’s Patrick Franklin, who manages the program. “Our arborists enjoy interacting with the public and love teaching people about the importance of planting trees. They also decide how their trees will be distributed. It’s an amazing way to bring trees and people together, while making a difference to improve our environment.”

With all of Bartlett’s more than 120 offices participating in the program over the last seven years, the seedlings have been given away in over 30 U.S. states, three Canadian provinces and numerous locations in greater London in the U.K., as well as Ireland.

As in years past, seedlings will be personally distributed by Bartlett Tree Experts in recognition of Arbor Day to students, community groups and local reforestation efforts. This year, Bartlett will be distributing seedlings for reforestation in Malden, Wash. The small town south of Spokane in eastern Washington was left in ruins after a fast-moving wildfire swept through the region last year.

“We have always been involved in the planting of trees after natural disasters such as hurricanes, floods, droughts and wildfires, as well as to help the urban tree canopy,” Franklin said. “We’ve helped plant white oaks to restore the West Linn Savanna in Oregon, and we have been planting trees as part of the Journey Through Hallowed Ground, a four-state, 180-mile long region running from Gettysburg to Monticello, in Charlottesville, Va. These are the kinds of projects that our arborists have been involved with as part of the Legacy Tree Program.”

The tree seedlings being distributed include a variety of native species, such as ponderosa pine, redbud and dogwood. Species selection varies by geographic region with a focus on increasing the local diversity of native tree populations.

Stihl supports recovery for wildfire-damaged state parks

Stihl will plant 2,021 trees in 2021 in support of recovery efforts in two state parks. The project will span the year, focusing on Collier Memorial State Park in Chiloquin, Ore., and Lake Oroville State Recreation Area in Oroville, Calif., with an official kickoff June 7-9.

Stihl will donate augers for planting and will provide the expertise of two professional arborists, Mark Chisholm and Katelyn Johnson, to assist with the clearing of burned and hazardous trees. Both will join Stihl representatives to offer training to park personnel. Volunteers with All Hands and Hearts, a natural disaster relief organization, will assist with planting.

“We’re excited to work alongside the dedicated staff who love and care for our country’s amazing state parks,” said Roger Phelps, Stihl corporate communications manager. “It’s an honor to do our part to assist in the recovery effort and plant trees and offer expert advice on safe management practices to ensure our parks thrive.”

Wildfires impacted more than 1.2 million acres across Oregon in 2020. The weather events resulted in the evacuation of 40,000 people, disrupting entire communities with loss of life and infrastructure. In Collier Memorial State Park, 400 of the park’s 537 acres burned. Collier, located north of Klamath Falls, attracts more than 300,000 visits a year and features a world-famous outdoor museum of historic logging equipment.

”Oregon’s special places become parks in the first place thanks to community support, and it’s wonderful to have support again when they need help recovering from a disaster,” said Lisa Sumption, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department director. “The wildfires of 2020 wounded Oregon in many ways, and we’re thankful to Stihl for stepping up to help Collier start on the long road to recovery.”

In Northern California, more than 650 fires ignited during mid-August 2020. The North Complex fire, combined with the Potters fire, impacted approximately 70 percent of the 168 miles of shoreline that is considered Lake Oroville State Recreation Area. The record-breaking intensity of the fires resulted in a complete loss of vegetation surrounding some of the recreation facilities, such as boat launches, campgrounds and trails.