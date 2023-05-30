Companies in the News: Awards and updates from Walker Manufacturing, Arborjet, Bobcat and more

Walker Manufacturing Co. of Fort Collins, Colo., was recently recognized as the industrial and equipment manufacturer of the year at the 8th annual Colorado Manufacturing Awards.

“We have people who ask us why we don’t move to the Midwest where many of our competitors are located,” said Walker Manufacturing Chairman Bob Walker. “We don’t want to be somewhere else, we want to be here in Colorado.”

Walker also discussed the ancillary business brought to the state that includes trucking and other products and services the company uses.

“The industrial and equipment manufacturing category may have been the most competitive category in this year’s CMAs. Judges had all six finalists winning at one point or another in the deliberations. Walker Manufacturing’s sustained success and vital role in the Northern Colorado economy were key factors in helping them win Manufacturer of the Year,” said Bart Taylor founder of CompanyWeek, the event’s host.

Weed Man earns No. 1 spot on Forbes list

Weed Man — No. 9 on the 2022 LM150 list— recently earned the No. 1 spot on Forbes‘ list of the best lawn care service companies of 2023.

In 2022, the company reported strong growth with 18.75 percent net system sales growth and 20 new agreements (six new to the system, seven existing franchises that have expanded into new territories and seven resale agreements), expanding the franchise into 29 new territories.

These agreements will bring Weed Man locations to West Orlando, Fla.; Omaha, Neb.; Wayne, N.J.; Beaumont, Texas; Fort Wayne, Ind.; Auburn, Ala.; Morgantown, W.Va.; Buda, Texas; Clarksville, Tenn.; Rochester, N.Y.; Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and St. Johns, Newfoundland, Canada.

“While six of our new territories will be operated by new franchisees, seven will be operated by existing franchisees who are expanding,” said Jennifer Lemcke, CEO of Weed Man. “This expansion demonstrates the success of our business model, the resilience of our franchisees, and the surging demand for our exceptional services. Additionally, the recognition from Forbes further exemplifies the strength of the brand.”

Bobcat exhibit opens at NIHF Museum

Bobcat has its history on display in a new exhibit within the National Inventors Hall of Fame Museum in Alexandria, Va.

The opening of the museum exhibit follows the announcement from earlier this year that Cyril and Louis Keller, the brothers who invented the world’s first compact loader (later named the Bobcat skid-steer loader), have been selected as 2023 inductees for the National Inventors Hall of Fame.

“As Bobcat celebrates 65 years since the invention of the machine that created the compact equipment industry, we are thrilled to uplift our history to museum attendees of all ages,” said Mike Ballweber, Doosan Bobcat North America president. “As a company, we continue to grow and evolve, but we stay connected to our roots through our spirit of innovation sparked by the Keller brothers.”

The museum exhibit features one of the Keller brothers’ original three-wheel loaders, along with a timeline of Bobcat’s history and a video display highlighting various aspects of Bobcat’s products, people and initiatives. The Bobcat exhibit will be on display through April 2024.

SiteOne adds In2Care products

SiteOne Landscape Supply now offers select In2Care products through its partnership with the pest control products manufacturer.

The In2Care Mosquito Station is EPA approved and registered in all states except Alaska. It uses two bioactives to kill larvae and adults of Aedes and Culex mosquitoes.

In2Care products are restricted to licensed pest management and lawn care operators. Licensed professionals need to complete training through SiteOne or In2Care in order to be certified to purchase the product. SiteOne says customers that would like to become certified to install the system, can speak with their local branch to set up training.

Takeuchi expands dealer network in Louisiana

Takeuchi-US expands its North American dealer network with the addition of Ditch Witch of South Louisiana (DWSLA), in Geismar, La.

The location will now carry the full line of Takeuchi excavators, compact track loaders and wheel loaders. It will also provide equipment rentals, and replacement parts and serve as authorized Takeuchi equipment repair centers for customers throughout a multi-county area in Southern Louisiana.

DWSLA also offers mobile solutions for Takeuchi sales, parts and service with a traveling sales team and equipment technicians.

“We’re really pleased to partner with Takeuchi as an authorized dealer for sales and service,” Steve Jester DWLSA founder said. “We look forward to growing the Takeuchi brand in Louisiana, and we will provide new and current customers the same excellent service and support they’ve enjoyed for decades.”

Jester will continue to own and operate the dealership’s locations in Geismar and Lafayette

Felling Trailers receives patent for ramp system

Felling Trailers recently received a U.S. patent grant for its Air Bi-fold Ramps System. The patent protects the intellectual property of the ramp system design, preventing others from creating, making or selling a similar product.

“These ramps are available on a wide range of air brake-equipped trailers and allow the safe loading of most equipment with ease. Air-operated ramps are far more reliable than those powered by an electric/hydraulic pump, making it a clear choice for many paving crews,” said Nathan Uphus, Felling Trailers’ sales manager.

The patented air bi-fold ramps system is currently available on 20, 22.5, 25 and 30-ton tag series with plans to expand into the semi-trailer lines.

Arborjet partners with Cornell University

A team from Arborjet | Ecologel will be onsite at Cornell University to treat some of the university’s historic ash trees.

Cornell has an estimated 2,500 ash trees across its campus and surrounding areas. During this visit, 65 trees on the Central Campus and in Cornell Botanic Gardens will receive trunk injection treatment.

Arborjet began working with Cornell in 2009 to help treat trees for hemlock woolly adelgid and then again in 2018 to mitigate damage caused by the invasive emerald ash borer.

“This provides a great opportunity to educate and inform Cornell faculty and students about the process,” said Joe Doccola, Arborjet | Ecologel’s director of research and development and a Cornell graduate. “Research shows that trunk injection treatments not only help to save trees but are also far more cost-effective than removing and replacing mature trees, which help offset CO2 emissions, reduce energy costs and stormwater runoff.”

Arborjet will donate the treatment and training as part of Saving America’s Iconic Trees, a company-wide initiative to ensure the health and longevity of the country’s trees.