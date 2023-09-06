Companies in the news: Boss Software, Monster Tree Service, Jobber and more

Boss Software hosts client connect event

Boss Software hosted a client connect elevation workshop in Boston to dive deeper into the software’s assemblies feature and share how users can leverage it for increased growth and profitability.

More than 40 Boss Software users participated in the workshop which included both group and small group sessions led by the Boss Elevation Team, industry consultant Bob Maffei of The Maffei Companies and the management team of ND Landscape Services.

Attendees spent a day getting a behind-the-scenes look at ND Landscape Services facility learning how this growing family-owned business has deployed BOSS Software to improve its estimating, materials management, accounting, lead management and scheduling processes.

The day concluded with a tour of historic Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox, and group dinner.

Day two of the program featured a review of the tools included in the latest software update (10.1) and a preview of what future enhancements are in the works. Users also learned more about Boss’ extensive user support options, wellness checks and certifications.

The event wrapped up with an informative session from Maffei, who built Maffei Landscape Contractors into a well-respected landscape firm on Massachusetts’s Cape Cod, who shared best management practices on how to measure to manage more effectively by empowering employees, implementing systems that drive accountability and managing to outcomes.

Grunder Landscaping Co. No. 11 in Dayton Fast 50

Grunder Landscaping Co. (GLC) in Miamisburg, Ohio, made the Dayton Business Journal‘s Fast 50 for the fastest-growing businesses in the region. Grunder Landscaping said it ranked No. 11 in an announcement on its Instagram page.

“We are proud of our growth serving the Greater Dayton area and we are also incredibly grateful to our strong team that makes it happen every day!” Marty Grunder, CEO and Seth Pflum, president and COO of Grunder Landscaping said in the post.

Monster Tree Service adds soil health

Monster Tree Service, a full-service tree care franchise in the U.S., recently launched its comprehensive soil health services. Designed to provide residential and commercial property owners with a customized soil management plan, Monster Tree said the new services help consumers keep their soil at optimal health through professional treatment.

“At Monster Tree Service, our objective is to build a healthy environment for your trees to thrive. To do that, we focus on building the best environment for soil organisms to function the way nature intended,” said Kathy Glassey, an independent contractor. “Your soil is home to not just plant roots but an entire ecosystem that contributes to the health of your trees, shrubs, vegetables, herbs, lawn, and more. Actively managing your soil health is the key to long-term success in your landscape or garden.”

The new soil health services offered by participating Monster Tree Service franchise owners include a soil sample analysis and quarterly or seasonal soil treatments of fertilizer and soil amendments.

Jobber awards $150,000 in grants

Jobber revealed the 25 recipients of its $150,000 Jobber Grants program. Jobber selected entrepreneurs from thousands of applications and rewarded them with funds ranging from $5,000 to $15,000 to help accelerate the growth of their home service businesses and shine a light on their community impact.

Each year, individuals across the U.S. and Canada are selected based on tens of thousands of written submissions, followed by interviews with a Jobber judging panel. Recipients were selected from four distinct categories: Home Service Heroes who keep our homes and offices safe and running; Career Builders who help hardworking people build meaningful careers; Smooth Operators who run a smooth business for themselves and their customers; and Community Caretakers who give back to the communities where they live and work.

The 2023 top grant of $15,000 was given to Mykaell Bratchett, owner of Messy Lawns, located in Milwaukee, Wis., in the Smooth Operators category. Through the use of technology and automation, Messy Lawns has decreased the time between initial contact with a homeowner and service by 50 percent. Bratchett has ambitious plans for continued growth—and plans to use the grant to hire, advertise and expand his shop space, as well as a dream to focus on providing employment opportunities to former convicts to combat recidivism.

TurfMutt Foundation renews partnership with Lucky Dog on CBS

The TurfMutt Foundation renews the partnership between the foundation and the Lucky Dog show produced by Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG).

“Spokesdog” Mulligan the TurfMutt, a rescue from its annual dog rescue event, Mulligan’s Mutt Madness, will be featured in episodes of Lucky Dog during Season 11 airing in 2024. Lucky Dog is an Emmy award-winning show that has been part of the CBS Saturday morning lineup for 10 seasons.

“We’re thrilled to partner with HMPG once again to showcase the great work of our foundation,” said Kris Kiser, president and CEO of the TurfMutt Foundation and the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which owns Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living and equipment exposition, held annually in Louisville in October.

“We’ll be featured on Lucky Dog several times over the next season,” he added. “Mulligan’s lovable personality coupled with her work as TurfMutt’s spokesdog make her a great ambassador for spreading the word that dog rescue is helped with pet-friendly landscapes, yards and parks.”

Season 11 episodes featuring TurfMutt begin filming this fall at Equip Expo this October, with cameras capturing both Mulligan’s 5K Fun Run & Walk, which raises money for the Kentucky Humane Society and Mulligan’s Mutt Madness. Lucky Dog episodes also will capture the development of a new dog park, Mulligan’s Bark Park, located in downtown Louisville.

Delgado Stone Distributors Ranks No. 4229 on the 2023 Inc. 5000

Delgado Stone Distributors said it ranks No. 4229 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, an annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

“We are honored and excited to be recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America,” said Mike Wolfe, CEO of Delgado Stone Distributors. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work, discipline and integrity of our exceptional team and will only fuel our passion for excellence.”

Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

Volvo CE Opens new technical training center

Volvo Construction Equipment said its $7.3 million facility in Shippensburg, Pa., will be a training hub of expertise and innovation for Volvo CE dealer service technicians on diesel and electric heavy equipment, machine control technology, connectivity and productivity services and more. It includes in-person classrooms, virtual labs and three service bays that can accommodate the company’s largest machines, including the L350H wheel loader, A60H articulated hauler and R100 rigid hauler, allowing those trainings to occur inside year-round.

Volvo CE offers training to dealer service and sales teams from across the United States and Canada. This includes three levels of technical certifications for maintenance, diagnostics and repair of Volvo equipment, plus a new certification to perform the commissioning and decommissioning of Volvo electric machines. The new center doubles the number of students that can be trained in a year, compared to its former off-site location. It will also provide hands-on and virtual trainings to Volvo employees globally. It was also announced the Customer and Training Center received a 100 percent certified landfill-free certification by Volvo Group North America.

The 20,000-square-foot training wing is an extension of the Volvo CE Customer Center and doubles the overall building’s size.

Harrell’s adds new Oregon warehouse

Harrell’s expands in the western United States with a new warehouse in Oregon. The opening brings Harrell’s total number of locations to 30.

Situated in Tualatin, Ore., the company said the warehouse serves customers both in Oregon and the surrounding region and allows for faster product delivery times and more convenient product storage.

RC Mowers ranks No. 1,417 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list

RC Mowers, said it earned the No. 1,417 spot in its inaugural ranking on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States.

“Earning a spot on this prestigious list validates what our customers tell us – that our products solve real business challenges and provide significant revenue opportunities for their businesses,” said RC Mowers CEO Michael Brandt. “Our inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to our employees’ hard work and dedication to improving our company year after year. We are honored to be included alongside some of the most innovative companies from across the nation.”

RC Mowers is not only the 18th fastest-growing manufacturing company on the list, but it is also the 12th fastest-growing company in Wisconsin and the second fastest-growing business in Green Bay. The company opened a new $4.8 million facility in February designed to meet its growth and industry demands.

Oldcastle APG Acquires fencing assets of CertainTeed

Oldcastle APG, adds the fencing, railing and decking assets of CertainTeed, including two facilities in Buffalo, N.Y., and Orem, Utah, which expands the manufacturer’s operational capabilities.

The company said the integration of these assets, which include premier product lines, specialized manufacturing capabilities and geographical positions, into Oldcastle APG’s platform will strengthen its proficiency in the vinyl fencing category following its acquisition of Barrette Outdoor Living in 2022.

Husqvarna adds programing mode to Automower

Husqvarna, intros Rewilding, an Automower programming mode that leaves 10 percent of a yard unmowed. The goal: prompt the area to return to a natural unlandscaped state in which wildflower species, pollinating insects including bees and butterflies flourish.

Rewilding mode is available for the 415X and 435X AWD Automower models. The company said it offers options including Automower Area Switch and Automower FlexiFence that let all Automower users set biodiversity creating stay-out zones.

Diamond launches new online portal

Diamond Mowers, a manufacturer of mowing, mulching and brush-cutting equipment for the municipal, skid-steer and excavator markets, launched a new online portal designed to provide dealers with everything they need to know about and sell Diamond Mowers’ products and services. “Diamond on Demand” allows sales professionals to conveniently access everything from sales and marketing materials to product training, customer care resources, parts lists and more.

Diamond Mowers said the portal will serve as a one-stop-shop for information and resources related to Diamond Mowers, including company news, sales materials, equipment configurations, marketing assets, training and customer service.

Russo Power Equipment opens Fort Wayne location

Russo Power Equipment adds a Fort Wayne location following the acquisition of C&C Distributors in Fort Wayne and South Bend, Ind., and Mutton Power Equipment in Fort Wayne, Ind. Russo is planning a fall grand opening celebration for their newest store at 5612 Illinois Rd., Fort Wayne, Ind.

Felling Trailers adds Larson Cable Trailers to product offering

Felling Trailers adds Larson Cable Trailers to their product offering with the LCT-7500, LCT-5620 and LCT-5700. A division of Felling Trailers, acquired in May of 2021, Larson Cable Trailers is a known leader in fiber-optic cable-handling trailer products. Felling Trailers sales team is now offering the LCT models as part of their expansive product line.

