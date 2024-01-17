Companies in the News: The latest updates from Isuzu, Yanmar CE, Ruppert Landscape and more

Inside Isuzu’s record year

Isuzu recently announced that it established multiple sales records in 2023, making last year its new benchmark for wholesale and retail sales of Isuzu trucks.

“Despite some continued supply-chain issues in the first half, 2023 turned out to be a banner year for sales of Isuzu trucks,” said Shaun C. Skinner, president of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America. “The reasons are simple: the loyalty of our customers, the commitment of our dealer body, the diligence of our field team and a product line that is in sync with the marketplace.”

According to the company, it set records in vehicles delivered to its dealers, which delivered more Isuzu trucks and sold more Isuzu parts than in any other year in the 40-year history of Isuzu trucks in the U.S.

“We expect that 2024 will see our momentum grow. In the next twelve months we will be introducing a thoroughly redesigned cab, sophisticated new driver-assist technology, and our first electric truck, the NRR EV,” Skinner added. “Despite regulatory concerns and the usual uncertainty of an election year, we feel we are well positioned to make 2024 another record-breaking year for Isuzu.”

Yanmar and ASV to return to the ARA Show

Yanmar Compact Equipment will return to the American Rental Association (ARA) Show from Feb. 19-21, in New Orleans, with a new lineup of equipment following an absence in 2023. The company will also debut its new V7 wheel loader and feature its latest product lineup. All equipment will be displayed at the Yanmar CE booth — No. 5213.

“It’s a thrill to be able to return to the ARA Show in 2024,” said Matt Deloglos, vice president of commercial for Yanmar Compact Equipment North America. “We are eager to head to New Orleans and to engage with rental companies and discuss how our product lines can benefit their fleets.”

Also making its first appearance at the ARA Show is the 103.5-horsepower TL100VS, a heavy-duty compact track loader with a rated operating capacity of 3,780 pounds.

Yanmar CE’s sister brand ASV will exhibit its two smallest compact track loaders, the RT-25 and RT-40.

Ruppert expands with new locations in North Carolina and Maryland

Ruppert Landscape — No. 13 on the 2023 LM150 ranking of the top revenue-generating landscaping firms — has expanded its landscape management operations to include a new location in Apex, N.C.

“The steady demand in the Raleigh/Durham area, coupled with the steadfast commitment of our team and unwavering support of our valued clients, has allowed us the opportunity to expand into the exciting Apex market,” said Drew Dummann, region manager in the company’s landscape management division. “This strategic move enhances our ability to uphold exceptional service standards for our current clients while fostering fresh prospects for growth in the region. This expansion also aligns with our core values by offering increased avenues for professional advancement to our dedicated team.”

Ruppert’s Apex branch will provide commercial landscaping services including design and landscape enhancement, turf care, irrigation system management, pond and lake management, arbor care, snow and ice management and outdoor lighting and decor.

Ruppert also added branches in Elkridge, Md., and Bowie, Md. The company’s new locations in the Old Line State join its existing branches in Laytonsville, Forestville, Frederick, Baltimore, White Marsh and Silver Spring.

“This expansion not only reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our clientele but also signifies the continued dedication of our team to deliver exceptional service,” stated Kyle Meissner, region manager in the company’s landscape management division. “We look forward to contributing positively to the Bowie and Annapolis communities while providing new opportunities for our employees to thrive within our company.”

Ruppert’s Bowie branch will provide commercial landscaping services in Bowie, Annapolis, Greenbelt, Crofton, Beltsville, College Park and Kent Island.

Vectorworks earns Good Design award

Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks recently won a Good Design award for its “Design Without Limits” entry in the graphic design category. The Good Design Awards Program, presented by The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design and Metropolitan Arts, is the world’s oldest and most prestigious program for industrial, product and graphic designs produced around the world.

This year, Museum officials say they received a record number of submissions from more than 55 countries.

The Vectorworks creative team spearheaded the design and inspiration to capture the creativity of the software and implemented this concept on employee t-shirts, customer swag and throughout the company’s headquarters, including an interactive mural. The team was challenged to develop unique elements and special design touches to ensure the office and its experience embody Vectorworks’ brand.

“Our brand’s tagline, design without limits, is as much of an explanatory statement as it is an imperative one — an invitation to unleash your inner design superhero, to go beyond what’s expected, and to dream up something extraordinary,” said Vectorworks senior creative director David Puppos. “One of the benefits of having an in-house Creative team is a deep understanding of our brand, the audiences we serve and the identity of our company. We’re incredibly honored for this recognition that is a testimony of how Vectorworks is an open door for designers to unleash their creativity and push beyond boundaries.”

View Vectorworks winning submission here.

