Companies in the News: Updates and facility openings from Husqvarna, Bobcat and more

Husqvarna has expanded its position in Robin Autopilot, a robotic mowing service and parent company of Mowbot, a robotic lawn care service provider.

“We are firm believers in robotic technology and its role in the future of more sustainable lawn care,” said Robert McCutcheon, president of Husqvarna North America. “With our growing partnership with Robin, we are committing to the growth of RaaS in the U.S. market and the evolution of autonomous mowing.”

According to Husqvarna, its investment will enable Robin Autopilot to strengthen its position in Robotics as a Service (RaaS) in the U.S. lawn care marketplace.

“Our ongoing partnership will allow further development of Robin’s technologies and offerings, including its fleet management system, which enables landscapers to utilize autonomous and electric fleets more efficiently and profitably,” said Logan Fahey, CEO of Robin Autopilot.

In May, Robin Autopilot integrated with Lawn Buddy’s lawn and landscaping business management software.

Bobcat opens new distribution center in Nevada

Bobcat opened a new, 110,000-square-foot Bobcat Aftermarket Parts Distribution Center (PDC) in Reno, Nev., marking the first of two new Bobcat PDCs to open in the U.S. in 2022.

“The opening of the Reno parts distribution center reinforces Bobcat’s commitment to providing industry-leading service, as this new facility supports the businesses of our customers and dealer partners by providing greater parts availability and faster deliveries,” said Mike Ballweber, president of Bobcat North America.

With the planned opening of the additional PDC in Atlanta, the two new regional facilities will roughly double the company’s warehouse footprint, adding approximately 445,000 square feet of additional distribution and storage space to the existing 358,000-square-foot primary parts distribution center in Chicago.

The new parts distribution center employs approximately 35 people.

Takeuchi debuts new South Carolina facility

The first compact track loaders have rolled off the assembly line at Takeuchi’s new manufacturing facility in Moore, S.C.

The facility, the company’s first production facility in North America, will eventually produce nearly all the company’s compact track loaders the company said.

“The North American market has demonstrated the greatest demand for Takeuchi compact track loaders over time, and that demand continues to grow,” said Jeff Stewart, president of Takeuchi-US. “Manufacturing these popular machines here is a sound business decision because it eliminates the need to ship them from an overseas facility to supply our North American dealers and customers.”

Takeuchi said it produced compact track loaders at one of its factories in the Nagano province of Japan. After most compact track loader production moves from Japan to the South Carolina facility, Takeuchi will retool the facility in Japan to produce compact excavators.

Forty people currently work at the new 156,000-square-foot production facility and standalone office building. Ultimately, the facility will employ around 150 people.

Vectorworks honored with award nominations

Vectorworks earned five nominations in the 2022 Construction Computing Awards.

In its 17th year, the Construction Computing Awards, also known as “The Hammers,” showcase the technology, tools and solutions for the effective design, construction, maintenance and modification of commercial buildings, residential and social housing and civil engineering projects of all sizes.

“It’s an incredible honor to be a finalist in this year’s categories and to be recognized for our sustainability and innovation efforts,” said Vectorworks senior sales director Adrian Slatter. “Quality enhancements and developments are driving factors when it comes to our BIM and design software, and these nominations are a great reminder for us to continue to deliver the best.”

Vectorworks received nominations in the following categories:

Voter submission and a panel of judges will determine the winners.

Neighborly included in Inc. 5000 list

Neighborly — the parent company of The Ground Guys and recently acquired Lawn Pride — is included in the 2022 Inc. 5000, a ranking of the United States’ fastest-growing private companies.

“I’m honored that Neighborly has once again been recognized in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list alongside some of the fastest-growing and most innovative organizations in the country,” said Mike Bidwell, president and CEO of Neighborly.

Scag Power Equipment zero-turn nominated for award

Scag Power Equipment‘s EVZ electric zero-turn riding lawn mower — released in May — is nominated for the 2022 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Contest.

The annual competition, presented by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group, aims to highlight the state’s manufacturing industry.

A popular vote will take place on the Made in Wisconsin website to determine the top 16 products that will enter into a bracket-style tournament called Manufacturing Madness.

Products will then compete against one another in head-to-head matchups, and those that receive the highest votes in each match-up will advance to the next round.

The WMC will announce the winner on Oct. 19 at the WMC Foundation’s Business Day event in Madison.