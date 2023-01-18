Companies in the News: Updates and more from Sod Solutions, Stihl, Senske Services and more

Sod Solutions will host a Turf and Ornamental Communicators Association (TOCA) internship in the summer of 2023.

During the 8-10 week long internship, the company says the student will work with its sales, marketing and customer service teams to understand the company’s four business units, shadow multiple roles and learn about the turfgrass industry.

The intern will have the opportunity to shadow and learn about multiple roles at Sod Solutions in Awendaw, S.C., including educational content writing and editing, marketing content, creative and strategy development and customer service communication and problem-solving.

The internship will be worth $5,000 — $4,000 as a stipend and $1,000 to attend and assist in the execution of the TOCA Annual Meeting in Portland, Maine, April 25 – 27.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 24.

Stihl acquires muffler manufacturer

The Stihl Group will acquire Cosmos Manufacturing, a U.S.-based manufacturer of mufflers. Cosmos, a current Stihl development partner and a major supplier of mufflers, is headquartered in South Chicago Heights, Ill., and employs 200 people in the development, production and sale of muffler systems and stamped components for small and medium-sized engines.

“This acquisition will deepen our expertise in the development and manufacture of mufflers and other exhaust components,” said Martin Schwarz, Stihl executive board member for manufacturing and materials. “This represents a major step forward in achieving increasingly strict emission standards and also reinforces our supply chain resilience.”

The transaction will take place as an asset deal, with Stihl founding a new company in the U.S. called CS Comsmos Stihl Manufacturing. The new enterprise will take over employees, existing customers, and suppliers and continue COSMOS’ business.

Senske continues acquisition trend

No. 60 on the 2022 LM150 list, Senske Services recently acquired Scientific Spray Service of Tacoma, Wash.

“We are thrilled to have made such significant progress in the mergers and acquisitions space this year,” said Casey Taylor, CEO of Senske Services. “These acquisitions and partnerships allow us to better serve our customers and further our mission of providing top-quality services.”

The acquisition continues a pattern of growth for Senske, which recently received an investment from GTCR, a private equity firm, and acquired Washington-based DesertGreen.

Lawn in Order recognized

Find Local Landscapers, an online directory that identifies local contractors and companies that have received top reviews based on service and performance, recently recognized Atlanta-based Lawn in Order as a 2022 Top Client Rated Atlanta Lawn Care Service.

“We are honored to be recognized with this distinguished award, as our number one priority is always making our clients happy,” said Jon Farazmand, co-founder of Lawn in Order.

Belgard to sponsor HGTV Dream Home

Belgard will sponsor the HGTV Dream Home 2023 in Morrison, Colo. This is the company’s eighth consecutive year as the hardscape sponsor.

The home will feature Belgard’s product lines throughout the home’s outdoor living areas.

“Colorado is known for its great outdoors, so it was important the home’s hardscapes complemented the terrain of the surrounding views,” said Joe Raboine, director of residential hardscapes at Belgard. “Our hardscape products are featured in the outdoor kitchen, firepit living room, lounge grotto and paver driveway to help create the ultimate mountain living experience. We hope the winner spends as much time outside as they do indoors to relax and disconnect in the Colorado mountains.”