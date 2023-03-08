Companies in the News: Updates and new locations from Jobber, FieldRoutes, Ewing and more

Jobber, a provider of operations management software for home service businesses, is now accepting applications for its Jobber Grants program, designed to recognize home service excellence and spotlight the work of small home service businesses across the U.S. and Canada through June 8.

The company invites service professionals to apply for grants ranging from $2,500 to $15,000. Jobber will announce finalists in August, with 25 winners awarded grants totaling $150,000.

“Investing in home service businesses means giving back to our communities, facilitating job creation, and boosting local economies,” said Sam Pillar, CEO & co-founder of Jobber. “We’re proud to continue Jobber’s tradition of investing in local entrepreneurs at all stages of growth to help them achieve their goals and ambitions.”

FieldRoutes launches Field Famous podcast

FieldRoutes launched its Field Famous podcast, where the company says it shares stories of driving success, overcoming challenges and reaching goals from pest control and lawn care professionals.

“FieldRoutes salutes the hard-working professionals in the industries we serve,” said Patti Newcomer, chief marketing officer for FieldRoutes. “FieldRoutes is invested in empowering those in the field service industry to reach their goals and grow their businesses. The Field Famous podcast provides a dynamic new medium through which we will showcase their achievements.”

Christopher Fasano, Ph.D., director of growth marketing for FieldRoutes, hosts the podcast, which is available on platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube. Fasano and guests will cover various topics, including technology, business growth and marketing.

In one of the first episodes, Adam Creed, the recruiting director for ABC Home & Commercial Services in Dallas, discusses proven strategies companies can use not just to fill jobs but to fill them with top talent.

Ewing opens new Arizona location

Ewing Landscape Materials — Ewing Irrigation & Landscape Supply‘s bulk materials arm — recently opened a new location in Queen Creek, Ariz., marking Ewing’s fifth bulk materials location in Arizona.

“We’re excited to be opening this new location in the East Valley. “We want to offer our customers better access to our locations,” said Jack York, Ewing’s Arizona regional manager. “This new location is a great spot to provide that access and be there for our customers the way we want to be.

The company says the new Ewing Landscape Materials yard is located less than a mile from its irrigation and landscape supply store in Queen Creek.

RC Mowers debuts $4.8 million facility

RC Mowers, a manufacturer of autonomous and remote-operated robotic mowers, recently opened its new $4.8 million Green Bay, Wisc., office and production facility.

“This new facility is a result of the unprecedented success RC Mowers has experienced since our inception,” said RC Mowers CEO Michael Brandt. “We have doubled our revenue every year since we opened in 2018, and with the rollout of our new Autonomous Mowing Robot, we expect to continue this exceptional growth.”

Brandt said that the company has expanded its workforce to meet production demands along with the need for more factory space. The additional workspace will allow the company to hire more office employees and engineers.

The 36,300-square-foot building is located on a 7-acre site adjacent to the current RC Mowers’ location. It features 9,300 square feet for office operations and another 27,000 square feet of production space. The facility provides the growing robotic mower manufacturer three times the space it had at its old location.

“This new facility will enable us to meet our growth objectives and the demands of the commercial mowing industry,” Brandt said. “We’re excited to continue providing the quality, American-made robotic mowers our customers have come to rely on and look forward to expanding our operations.”

Bertog Landscape Co. wins award

During its industry awards banquet, the Illinois Landscape Contractors Association awarded Bertog Landscape Co., in Wheeling, Ill., a Silver Award for residential landscape design. Bertog Landscape Co. received the award for its residential landscape project, “A Classic Residence Redefined.” The project featured a renovation of the existing landscape to complement the client’s 1928 Country Georgian-style home on Chicago’s North Shore. Bertog’s principals on the project were Robert Milani, senior landscape architect, and Jose (Jovanni) Martinez, landscape construction division manager. The Bertog team represented on the project includes Greg Roos, purchasing manager; Cheryl Mart, accountant; Stephen Carlin, general manager; Robert Bertog, president; Tracy Bertog, founder/owner; Sue Ryba, account advisor/marketing director; Todd Fisher, new business development/account advisor; and Steve Bertog, irrigation and lighting director.

