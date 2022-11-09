Companies in the News: Updates at Echo, Hardscape North America, Hilltip and more

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, raised funds Echo for Twisted Pink, a Louisville-based organization that provides better access to care for people living with metastatic breast cancer, during Equip Exposition in Louisville, Ky.

Echo worked with a carver from Bear Hollow Wood Carvers (BHWC) during the show, who spent three days at Echo’s outdoor demo area, carving statues using Echo chainsaws. Echo donates the statues to a non-profit organization; this year, Jason Emmons from BHWC carved for Twisted Pink.

Additionally, Echo sold custom-made breast cancer T-shirts at Equip’s outdoor demo area, with all of the proceeds donated to Twisted Pink. On top of Equip Expo activities, Echo donated $5,000 to Twisted Pink.

HNA Awards announced

Contractors, producers, and designers collected top honors at the 2022 Hardscape North America (HNA) Awards Ceremony on Oct. 20 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Each year, the HNA Awards recognize remarkable residential and commercial hardscape projects, including walkways, patios, pool decks, outdoor living spaces and kitchens, commercial plazas and streets.

Industry experts offered recognition for excellence in project design, quality, compatibility and construction.

HNA is produced by the Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute (ICPI) and is held in conjunction with the Equip Expo.

HNA says in 2022, it received a record 204 projects across 18 hardscape categories, including concrete paver, clay brick, segmental retaining walls, porcelain, natural stone, vintage installation, outdoor living features and a combination of hardscape products.

“The HNA Awards grow year-over-year, and honorees continue to demonstrate dedication to their craft,” said Bob Thomas, ICPI-NCMA president and CEO. “Projects recognized display creativity, attention to detail and design and collaboration between contractors, designers and producers to install sustainable and resilient projects.”

Hilltip acquires Indiana-based manufacturer

Hilltip acquired all assets of Industrial Metal Products, an Indiana-based manufacturer of truck beds and other metal products.

The acquisition of Industrial Metal Products allows Hilltip to manufacture its products in North America using the company’s Fort Wayne, Ind., facility, which will receive an expansion for increased production and storage capacity.

“With 20 years of experience in the truck equipment industry, Industrial Metal Products has a lot of brand equity,” said Craig Sandmann, managing director of Hilltip, North America. “We anticipate growing the Industrial Metal Products brand and business while expanding Hilltip’s North American footprint with our innovative winter maintenance technologies.”

Outdoor Living Supply announces two moves

Outdoor Living Supply (OLS), a distribution platform for outdoor living products focused on hardscapes, acquired LandCare Associates, an independent distributor of natural stone, hardscapes, landscape supplies and bulk materials in northern New England.

“LandCare has done an exceptional job evolving its business and building a reputation for best-in-class customer service,” Brian Price, CEO of OLS, said. “We are excited to add this strategic acquisition to our growing network and look forward to the growth opportunities that the partnership between LandCare Associates and Landscapers Depot will create in this market.”

OLS also added Bedrock Landscape Supply in Las Vegas.

“We are excited to begin this partnership with OLS as we enter our next phase of growth,” Mark Wilson, Owner of Bedrock Landscape Supply, said. “They share our passion for delivering an exceptional customer experience and commitment to providing the resources needed to expand opportunities for our associates and customers.”

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath served as legal advisor to OLS.

System Pavers celebrates 30 years

System Pavers recently celebrated its 30th anniversary.

“Our focus on employee development has led us to be named a Top Workplace by The Orange County Register for three consecutive years. The top-quality craftsmanship and unrivaled customer service we foster will continue to bring sustainable growth for the next 30 years,” says Syed Zaidi, CEO of System Pavers. “Looking back at our history and accomplishments. I’m proud of our organization that places bringing people together at the forefront of everything we do.”

The company recently announced its partnership with Cranemere Group to bolster its product and service offerings further, starting with expansion into the Phoenix, Ariz., market next year.