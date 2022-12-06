Companies in the News: Updates at Senske Services, Bobcat, Unilock and more

The Association of Washington Business (AWB) presented Senske Services — No. 60 on the 2022 LM150 list — the award of Excellence in Washington Family-Owned Business.

“It is our distinct privilege to honor employers who are helping make Washington an incredible place to work, live and raise a family,” said AWB President Kris Johnson. “Through these awards, we are celebrating their successes and thanking them for their contributions to the economy and our communities.”

The AWB presents the award Excellence in Washington Family-Owned Business to a family-owned business that sets the standard for excellence and success by growing the business while serving its communities and paying close attention to the personal touch in customer service.

Bobcat donates more than $250K to local organizations

Bobcat employees recently wrapped up their fall giving campaign, exceeding total donation goals. The company donated more than $250,000 to local organizations in North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Georgia focused on education, community prosperity and health resources.

In addition to the funds raised by employees, Bobcat matched half of the total employee donations.

“As an organization, our employees are passionate about giving back and improving the lives of those within our communities,” said Tina Amerman, director of talent experience at Bobcat. “By providing employees with the opportunity to support organizations that are close to their hearts, we can accomplish more through our efforts to make a positive social impact.”

In September, Bobcat announced that more than 425 employees participated in 35 community projects in the company’s annual Doosan Days of Community Service events. Projects during this event spanned across Bobcat’s footprint, including efforts in and around Bismarck, Gwinner, Wahpeton and West Fargo, N.D.; Litchfield, Minn.; Johnson Creek, Wis.; Statesville, N.C., and Buford, Ga.

Unilock awards scholarships

Unilock recently presented its Paving the Future Scholarship to 15 students in their final year of study who are active members of their community and demonstrate an ambition of being a thought leader in the landscaping industry of tomorrow.

The company says the scholarship commemorates founder Ed Bryant’s legacy by investing in a new generation of landscape design, architecture, and construction leaders.

Winners include:

Emma Cervinka, University of Guelph

Manuel Spiller, University of Guelph

Nate Higley, Michigan State University

Maria Church, University of Rhode Island

Luviana McLean, University of Massachusetts, Amherst

Austin Schiff, University of Illinois

Bryan Stapleton, Purdue University

Anaya Marshall, Ball State University

Jay Sullivan, University of Wisconsin

TJ Hillberry, Iowa State University

Jackson Kincaid, Purdue University

John Harre, Temple University

Samuel Bushka, University of Connecticut

Katharine Schumacher, Rutgers University

Savannah Wright, SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry

Bach Business Partners adds Illinois-company

Naperville, Illinois-based Local Lawn Care & Landscaping joined the Bach Business Partners network of landscape contractors

Local Lawn Care & Landscaping provides service for commercial, residential, and municipal customers in DuPage and Will counties and surrounding communities in Chicago’s western suburbs.

“Financials have always been a big thing for me,” Joe Colonero, Local Lawn Care & Landscaping co-founder, said. “I knew I needed a team to help me better understand what I needed to do. Accountants are great resources, but they are not experts in my industry. Not only does Bach Business Partners offer the type of industry-specific financial consulting that I need, but their network of contractors also gives me the opportunity to get a close look at larger, more advanced contractors to see how they have become what they are.”

Talbert celebrates anniversary

Talbert Manufacturing recently celebrated the 75th anniversary of the release of its non-ground bearing removable gooseneck trailer.

“Safety is the hallmark of our innovative trailer designs,” said Troy Geisler, Talbert Manufacturing’s vice president of sales and marketing. “Austin Talbert designed the first gooseneck trailer to address the troubling number of injuries and deaths occurring when loading and unloading equipment. Talbert has always been on the leading edge of safe, durable trailer designs.”

First introduced in 1947, the removable gooseneck technology revolutionized safety in the heavy haul trailer industry. Since its inception, Talbert has designed two different removable gooseneck trailers: the hydraulic detachable gooseneck trailers and the mechanical detachable gooseneck trailers.

The company says non-ground bearing hydraulic detachable gooseneck trailers, first introduced in 1962, increase safety throughout the loading and unloading process by offering ample clearance and stability.

Talbert designed and patented the mechanical removable gooseneck trailer in 1989. Mechanical gooseneck trailers are more lightweight than their hydraulic counterparts and don’t require hydraulics to position them. This type of attachment option is typically used for double-drop trailers. The mechanical gooseneck trailers utilize front rollers and truck ramps to connect and disconnect the trailer from the truck.

Got news? Tell us about it

Have news about your company? Send it to DiFranco at rdifranco@northcoastmedia.net and we’ll feature it in an upcoming Companies in the news.