Companies in the News: Updates at Stihl, YardScapes, Echo and more

Stihl plans to invest $49 million to expand its chainsaw guide bar manufacturing facility in Virginia Beach.

The expansion will add 26,000 square feet of space to an existing building, totaling 86,000 square feet upon completion. The project is also expected to create 15 new jobs.

Stihl says the project will add a third chainsaw guide bar production line, increasing production capacity. Currently, most chainsaw guide bar production takes place at Stihl locations overseas, but this expansion lays the groundwork for additional manufacturing activity to be moved to the company’s Virginia Beach location.

YardScapes donates $13K to non-profit

YardScapes Landscape Professionals donated $13,000 in proceeds raised at the 17th Annual Quad-Am Golf Classic to Pratt Nature Center, a non-profit organization in New Milford, Conn.

YardScapes says its tournament has raised more than $124,000 for local non-profit organizations in the New Milford community.

“When it comes to giving back, we feel it’s important to do what we can in the communities where our clients and associates live and work,” Shayne Newman, YardScapes founder said. “This donation is especially important because of the way it educates children on the importance of nature while teaching them how to be good stewards of the land and carry those lessons into the future.”

Echo launches Echo Academy

Echo launched its new virtual learning management system, Echo Academy, an online platform that offers high-quality training content to Echo’s distributors, dealer network and other departments within Echo.

The company says Echo Academy, available online or through a mobile app, will provide users with the tools needed to be successful in both the sales, service and marketing of Echo products, and kicks off with more than 100 training courses that provide in-depth technical training for the Echo dealer network.

Also available through Echo Academy is a new technician certification program, consisting of three levels, from new dealers and technician staff to a master certification level.

Outdoor Living Supply makes moves

Lynx Franchising and Outdoor Living Brands — parent company of Outdoor Living Supply (OLS) — officialy rebranded to form Empower Brands, a newly named umbrella company.

As a result of this rebranding, Empower Brands will include seven brands across commercial and residential services including: Archadeck Outdoor Living, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives, and Conserva Irrigation, which ranked No. 119 on the 2022 LM150 list.

OLS also acquired Tahoe Sand & Gravel, an independent distributor of bulk materials, hardscapes and masonry supplies in South Lake Tahoe, Calif.

Steve and Roxanne Harding founded Tahoe Sand & Gravel in 1981. OLS says the Hardings will continue to lead the company.

“Tahoe Sand & Gravel is the perfect complement to our other branches in this market — Parker Hardscapes in Reno, Nev., and The Rock Garden in Truckee, Calif.,” Brian Price, CEO of OLS, said. “I look forward to seeing what this powerful trifecta will be able to accomplish together.”

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP served as legal advisor to OLS.

