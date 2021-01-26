Companies in the News: Updates from AriensCo., Sping-Green and more

AriensCo. has received the prestigious Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC) Conservation Certification for its work to restore and conserve 150 acres of natural ecosystem at its headquarters in Brillion, Wis.

The conservation effort is expected to have positive benefits for the land and animals that call the habitat home, as well as AriensCo. employees, visitors and local residents.

The conservation project reflects a growing trend of companies working with third-party groups like the WHC to restore, conserve and enhance lands on private properties. AriensCo. has committed to restoring approximately 86 acres of prairie oak savanna, a unique habitat that once thrived in the U.S. Midwest but is currently in peril. The remaining 64 acres of the project will be comprised of forests and wetlands. All of the land is on the property that AriensCo. owns.

Spring-Green Lawncare recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise50. Placement in the Franchise500 is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry.

“We’re honored to be included in this prestigious ranking,” said James Young, president of Spring-Green Lawncare. “In a year like no other, we have been responsive to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as a result, Spring-Green has seen revenue growth ranging from eight to 15 percent across its franchise network.”

In Entrepreneur’s continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company’s 42-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve. Key factors that go into the evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500 in ranking order.

Case Construction Equipment won the 2020 Good Design Award from the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design and Metropolitan Arts Press for Project Zeus: the CASE 580 EV (electric vehicle) backhoe loader — an electric backhoe. The award recognizes “the most innovative and cutting-edge industrial, product and graphic designs produced around the world.”

This is the third Case design to win in four years. CASE G Series wheel loaders were honored in 2017, and the methane-powered concept wheel loader, Project Tetra, won in 2019.

Dig Corp., a manufacturer of micro irrigation products and alternative powered irrigation controllers, opened a new 55,000-square-foot distribution center.

The new location in Vista, Calif., will serve as the company’s main distribution facility outside its Vista, Calif., headquarters and will also incorporate light manufacturing.

The facility has recently undergone a million-dollar renovation to add modern amenities and improved shipping capabilities, enhancing supply chain efficiencies to serve the company’s growing customer base in the U.S. and abroad. Through the new location, the company will be able to strengthen its presence in the irrigation market with faster delivery in the busy period of the season and availability on a wide range of products.

Swanson Russell has been selected as the agency of record for Takeuchi U.S. in Pendergrass, Ga. Headquartered in Japan, Takeuchi manufactures a wide range of compact equipment, including compact track loaders, compact excavators and compact wheel loaders. Swanson Russell will handle and execute Takeuchi’s public relations and paid media strategies.

“Swanson Russell has considerable experience working with the construction, rental and utility industries, and we are excited to put that expertise to work for Takeuchi,” said Brent Schott, president of Swanson Russell. “Takeuchi has a long history of excellence and innovation, and our goal is to help them achieve even greater brand recognition and capture additional market share in the growing compact equipment sector.”

Arborjet | Ecologel, through a partnership with the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA), made a $15,000 donation in support of the Tree Fund.

Arborjet is working with various ISA chapters across the country, where it has matched donations to help grow this important fundraising initiative. Through its virtual conferences and events, Arborjet has matched contributions with the following ISA chapters in 2020:

New England ISA

ISA Southern Chapter

Western Chapter ISA

Illinois Arborist Association

ISA Texas

Jobber raised $60 million USD growth equity round led by global growth investor Summit Partners.

The round includes participation from Jobber’s existing investors OMERS Ventures and Version One Ventures, as well as first-time participation from Tech Pioneers Fund. Jobber said this growth financing will support continued investment in R&D, hiring, customer acquisition, and will help to further accelerate the company’s rapid growth.