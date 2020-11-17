Companies in the News: Updates from Aspire, Echo and more

For the third year in a row, Aspire Software was named to the St. Louis Business Journal‘s 2020 Fast 50 list, a ranking of the fastest growing companies in the St. Louis area. Aspire officially ranked No. 9 overall, out of all the privately held companies considered for the award.

“It’s an amazing feeling to receive this award once again. This achievement not only highlights the hard work and dedication of the Aspire team but also demonstrates the significant impact we are making in our industry,” said Mark Tipton, CEO of Aspire. “We greatly appreciate all who have contributed to Aspire’s success.”

Aspire’s cloud-based landscape business management system offers the end-to-end functionality contractors need to gain real-time visibility into their business; make proactive, informed decisions; and ultimately become more profitable. Utilized by more than 34,000 users in over 800 locations, Aspire is trusted to manage nearly $3 billion in industry revenue.

Aspire is also proud to be associated with other local businesses experiencing similar success—in particular Agilis Systems, an Aspire partner, and Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions, an Aspire client, both of which were named to the list for the second consecutive year.

Echo appointed Texas Outdoor Power Equipment (TOP Equipment) to serve the independent dealer network previously handled by Rental Distributing Co.

After serving the greater Houston, Texas, area for more than five decades, Danny Alley, owner of Rental Distributing Company, has retired and elected to close the business, thereby ceasing the distribution of Echo, Shindaiwa and Echo Bearcat products.

Rental Distributing Co. has been a successful and valued distributor for Echo for more than 51 years.

“We would like to thank Rental Distributing for many years of excellent and dedicated service to the Echo brands and to the dealer network,” said Tim Dorsey, president, Echo. “We would also like to thank our valued dealer partners for their ongoing commitment to supporting our brands.”

Operating from its headquarters in Georgetown, Texas, TOP Equipment became an Echo distributor when it first opened its doors in 1986, and today, TOP Equipment is a power equipment distributor in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas.

Conserva Irrigation has received World-Class Franchise certification from the Franchise Research Institute.

The recognition comes after an independent franchisee validation survey conducted by the Franchise Research Institute, in which 95 percent of Conserva Irrigation franchisees participated. The survey was designed to determine the quality of 10 key metrics crucial to franchisee success within the Conserva Irrigation franchise system.

“One of the most important means of creating and maintaining a truly successful franchise system is to meet or exceed the expectations of its franchisees,” said Jeff Johnson, founder and CEO of the Franchise Research Institute. “A key step in this process is to obtain open, honest feedback from franchisees through confidential, third-party research. Conserva Irrigation was not afraid to ask their franchise owners tough questions, and their high marks provide scientific documentation that they are consistently meeting franchisees’ needs.”

The survey asked Conserva Irrigation franchise owners to rate their franchisor through a series of questions in categories such as overall quality, growth potential, support and communication.

Among the responses received from Conserva Irrigation franchisees:

100 percent gave a positive rating to the overall quality of the franchisor.

100 percent gave a positive rating to a positive, long-term commitment with their franchisor.

100 percent gave a positive grade to Conserva Irrigation field representatives.

100 percent gave a positive rating to the quality of goods and services received from their franchisor.

100 percent gave a positive rating for communication with senior management.

Hunter Industries named its Ann Hunter-Welborn Circle of Excellence Award winners.

The award recognizes sustainable practices within our industry with the goal of inspiring others to join our efforts.

The 2020 winners include:

Doug Bennett, Southern Nevada Water Authority

Jack Zunino, JW Zunino Landscape Architecture

Terra Prima, a California-based landscape design firm