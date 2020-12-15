Companies in the News: Updates from ASV Holdings, Takeuchi and more

ASV Holdings will increase production capacity by approximately 30 percent in Q1 of 2021, creating 28 new jobs in the company’s Grand Rapids, Minn., facility.

The move will strengthen ASV machine availability in the compact equipment industry and comes amid the strong success of the new Max Series line combined with strong industry demand.

“We are pleased to invest in increased production capacity to support our growth, in addition to adding jobs to the Minnesota workforce,” said Kevin Zimmer, president of Yanmar Compact Equipment North America, which encompasses the Yanmar Compact Equipment and ASV Holdings brands. “It’s a strong indicator of our success in growing as a comprehensive provider of compact equipment in North America.”

The open positions include assemblers, welders, warehouse clerks, production staff and more.

Takeuchi-U.S.’s current dealer Skyworks has expanded into the Cleveland, Ohio, market in October.

Skyworks will now offer the full range of Takeuchi track loaders, excavators and wheel loaders from this new location. In addition to stocking parts, this location will also be an authorized Takeuchi equipment repair center to support new and existing customers.

Skyworks’ location in Fort Myers, Fla., was the first to join the Takeuchi dealer network in November 2018. Along with its new location in Cleveland, Skyworks has 15 locations throughout Florida, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Tennessee, Maryland and Virginia.

“Skyworks has been around since 1999 and has grown to serve customers in eight states,” said Henry Lawson, director of sales at Takeuchi-U.S. “We are confident they will do a great job for Takeuchi in Cleveland, not only by selling our products but also by supporting our customers throughout Ohio. We are excited about Skyworks’ new location and fully believe our products will do well there.”

Vectorworks has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The Baltimore Sun.

The list is based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection, among others.

“We’re honored to be recognized as a top workplace, and we thank our employees for making this distinction possible,” said Vectorworks Vice President of Human Resources and Operations Tania Salgado-Nealous. “This has been a challenging year for all of us due to the global COVID-19 pandemic; however, I’m exceptionally proud that we were able to continue our operations reflecting our core values of inclusion, balance, collaboration and innovation in order to serve our employees and customers during this difficult time.”