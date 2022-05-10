Companies in the News: Updates from Bobcat, Exmark, StoneLoads and more

Bobcat announced plans for a new assembly plant in Rogers, Minn. In addition, the company plans to add more than 100 new full-time positions at the location in 2022.

“This investment further demonstrates our commitment to our presence in Minnesota while supporting the growth we are experiencing in the marketplace,” said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America. “We are dedicated to continuing to expand our capabilities and equipment product lines to empower our customers, and this new location will be an important part of this success.”

Bobcat anticipates the new operation will be fully operational by the fourth quarter of 2022. The facility will offer assembly space, shipping and receiving docks, employee parking, breakroom, offices and meeting rooms.

Exmark launches new e-commerce platform

Exmark launches its new Shop Local e-commerce platform for the online sale of Exmark Original parts and accessories. The platform allows Exmark owners to search for and purchase the parts and accessories they need online, with delivery to their doorstep or service shop.

“There are times when a customer needs a part as fast as possible to avoid downtime, so having a dealer close by that stocks parts on their shelf is critical,” Exmark director of marketing, Jamie Briggs, said. “Other times, having the convenience of ordering parts online saves the customer time driving or waiting at the dealer’s parts counter.”

StoneLoads announces online natural stone marketplace

StoneLoads has launched its online natural stone marketplace. By using the platform, natural stone quarries and fabricators across the United States can list full truckloads of product to be purchased by landscape supply yards nationwide.

“One of the biggest challenges facing the natural stone industry for years is a lack of transparency with regards to product availability,” said StoneLoads CEO Patrick Wells. “StoneLoads provides that remedy. Now quarries and fabricators can list their products online for a national audience of landscape supply yards that are hunting for those exact materials.”

In development for more than a year, StoneLoads recently finished the beta testing phase and is now ready to add to its user roster of buyers and sellers from coast to coast.

Bartlett celebrates Arbor Day

As part of its Arbor Day celebration, Bartlett Tree Experts gave away more than 30,000 tree seedlings in communities across the U.S. as part of the Bartlett Legacy Tree Program, which has distributed over 515,000 tree seedlings since its inception in 2014.

The Legacy Tree Program, celebrating its eighth anniversary, was established by Bartlett Tree Experts to support tree planting and stewardship in local communities through the annual distribution of seedlings in schools, at events, and in reforestation efforts.

During the first half of this year, more than 60,000 trees are being distributed by Bartlett Tree Experts employees through the program. The majority of those seedlings are handed out or planted in the spring, primarily as part of Arbor Day and Earth Day festivities, events and activities in various locations.

“Our Legacy Tree Program is all about bringing trees and people together. It’s gratifying to see this program making that happen each year,” said Patrick Franklin, who manages the program. “Each of our Arborist Representatives is encouraged to distribute at least 100 seedlings every year, and many are so enthusiastic about the mission that they go far beyond that number. It’s a great way for Bartlett Tree Experts to make a difference while giving back to our communities and improving the environment.”

Altoz breaks ground on new facility

Altoz broke ground recently on its new 75,000 square foot facility, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. This is the first phase of a multi-phase expansion project in Red Lake Falls, Minn., that brings the combined building space to over 412,500 square feet between the Red Lake Falls and Greenbush, Minn., locations.

The more than $12 million expansion project will increase capacity and improve operational efficiency. The new manufacturing facility will accommodate metal fabrication equipment, including an automated fiber laser cutting system, turret punch presses, press brakes, robotic welders, a powder coat automated paint system, assembly and a distribution center.

Yanmar launches new website

Yanmar Compact Equipment launched a new website dedicated to its lines of compact equipment. New features add more usability to the site. Yanmar said its new build and price tool allows users to customize a machine with the configurations of most interest. Customers can then submit the configuration and be contacted by a dealer with a quote.

Verizon Connect Reveal migrates to AWS

Verizon Connect recently migrated Verizon Connect Reveal, a comprehensive fleet management software platform, entirely to Amazon Web Services (AWS). Verizon Connect, now entirely on AWS, utilizes the AWS multiple availability zone (AZ) architecture for secure, scalable and reliable solutions and enables continued growth for Verizon Connect.

“With Verizon Connect Reveal on AWS, we will be able to accelerate development, which will enable us to transform our platform,” said Nick Power, chief technology officer at Verizon Connect. “AWS allows us to get to market more quickly and deliver better experiences for customers, ultimately strengthening our position as a leading provider of fleet management software worldwide.”