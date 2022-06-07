Companies in the News: Updates from Bobcat, Scenic Road, RC Mowers and more

Bobcat recently showcased its battery-powered construction equipment lineup at a series of test drives and live demonstration events near Los Angeles. The tour featured the Bobcat T7X all-electric compact track loader and two electric compact excavators, the E32e and E10e.

“These electric, off-road construction machines are a promising step in our aim to increase access to clean off-road equipment that produces near zero emissions in California,” said William Robertson, Ph.D., vehicle program specialist with the Mobile Source Control Division at California Air Resources Board. “The commercialization of cleaner off-road technologies shown at these events are exciting examples supporting the state’s transition to a clean energy economy.”

Sunbelt Rentals, an equipment rental company with more than 1,050 locations across North America, is the first company to invest in a large fleet of T7X loaders and electric compact excavators and will be available for rent by Sunbelt Rental customers in California and at other U.S. locations starting in July.

The Bobcat T7X debuted at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in January 2022; the T7X received two 2022 CES Innovation Awards in the Categories of Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation and Smart Cities.

Scenic Road Manufacturing partners with Martha Stewart

Scenic Road Manufacturing partnered with Martha Stewart in an upcoming television special.

The two-day event, Martha’s Great American Tag Sale, held on Stewart’s property in Katonah, N.Y., featured the sale of items from her collection. To assist attendees who purchased large items, Scenic Road donated six 8-cubic foot and six 10-cubic foot wheelbarrows for buyers to transport their tag sales purchases from the farm to their vehicles.

“An opportunity like this doesn’t come around every day,” said David Esh, president of Scenic Road Manufacturing. “Scenic Road is thrilled that Martha Stewart chooses to use our wheelbarrows in her everyday life and is using her exposure to show the world the quality of our American-made equipment.”

RC Mowers to continue its Great American Roadshow

RC Mowers, a manufacturer of remote-operated robotic mowers, will continue its Great American Road Show throughout the summer by providing in-person demonstrations of its robotic mowers all over the country.

“We built most of our dealer network during the pandemic when in-person communications were at a minimum,” said Tim Kubista, vice president of sales and marketing for RC Mowers. “To show our dealers what the mowers could do, we decided to take them on the road. We also began inviting potential buyers, and the events grew into a real success story.”

The roadshow includes demonstrations of tracked mowers on steep slopes of up to 50 degrees.

Wilbur-Ellis announces climate change goals

Wilbur-Ellis announced climate change goals to support environmental stewardship, a key part of the company’s corporate social responsibility program.

Wilbur-Ellis aims to reduce carbon emissions and increase the use of renewable energy. The company plans to achieve net-zero absolute carbon emissions by 2050. Wilbur-Ellis said it will increase the use of renewable energy in its manufacturing and distribution operations. One step in that transition is installing solar energy panels at a number of company locations.

“These goals demonstrate a commitment to make our own operations more sustainable while also developing solutions that could benefit our customers,” said Wilbur-Ellis, president and CEO John Buckley. “Our goals also reflect the company’s support for the UN Sustainable Development Goals, which are making a global impact.”

The Wilbur-Ellis Innovation Award invites teams of U.S. college students to propose innovative ways to sustainably feed a growing world population. The top prize of $25,000 goes to the team with the most creative and viable ideas.

Doosan Infracore North America names top-performing dealers

Doosan Infracore North America announced its top-performing dealers for 2021. The top 10 dealers are among more than 170 Doosan construction equipment dealers in North America.

Doosan annually recognizes its heavy equipment dealers that provide top-level performance in sales, parts and service to customers in their respective markets. The following enterprises are the top 10 Doosan dealers of 2021:

Grass!365 partners with Habitat for Humanity in Cincinnati

Grass!365, an artificial grass producer and installer, in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity, the Port and Seven Hills Neighborhood House, Cincinnati, Ohio, partnered with first-time homebuyers to rehab three rowhouses to create affordable homeownership opportunities in a community that is aware of the need to create and maintain affordable housing.

When it came to landscaping the backyards, the team chose Grass!365’s artificial grass remains green in the shade and offers low maintenance and affordable landscape solution for the homeowner, one free from fertilizing, mowing and watering.

“We are grateful to Grass365 for donating and installing synthetic grass at the historic Baymiller rowhouses. Grass!365 provided a creative solution that will allow the Habitat and Seven Hills homeowners more usable, maintenance-free outdoor space in their shaded urban backyards,” said Ed Lee, president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati.