Companies in the News: Updates from Bobcat, Takeuchi and more

Hundreds of Doosan Bobcat employees across several North American locations recently volunteered cumulatively more than 1,500 hours, using Bobcat equipment and their talents to different projects and organizations to complete “Doosan Days of Community Service.”

This companywide volunteer effort celebrates ongoing partnerships within communities where Doosan Bobcat employees, dealers and customers live and work. The volunteer efforts took place over two weeks, kicking off on June 7 and wrapping up on June 18.

Over the course of the service days held this year, more than 260 Doosan Bobcat employees in North America volunteered in the community efforts, supporting nearly 30 nonprofit organizations. Employee volunteers were tasked with projects that included helping various nonprofit organizations; working with local food banks and soup cafes; completing construction projects; and performing various landscaping and cleanup work at community recreational facilities, therapeutic riding stables and shelters.

Bryan Equipment Sales, a large regional distributor of Stihl products in the U.S., recently celebrated a significant milestone with the shipment of its 10 millionth Stihl product.

Founded in 1948 and selling Stihl products since 196, Bryan Equipment Sales is a family-owned business with multigenerational leadership.

The Bryan Equipment Sales territory spans six states: Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, middle and western Tennessee and West Virginia.

Takeuchi U.S.‘s compact excavators and compact track loaders have been recognized as having the lowest cost of ownership in their machine categories for 2021 by EquipmentWatch, a database and information provider for the construction and heavy equipment industries.

EquipmentWatch’s Lowest Cost of Ownership (LCO) Awards leverage third-party, unbiased data to identify equipment that is projected to offer the lowest cost of ownership in the next five years.

2021 marks the fourth year of EquipmentWatch’s Lowest Cost of Ownership Awards. According to EquipmentWatch’s methodology, cost of ownership is defined as the actual cost to own an asset per month, week, day and hour. Total cost of ownership looks beyond the initial acquisition price to consider the value and profitability of equipment over time.

The Integra Group redesigned its website with updated content and client service tools.

TheIntegraGroup.com is the source for landscape and snow removal contractors looking for intuitive and customizable software solutions that help companies transform their businesses and remove barriers to growth.

The website features expanded content offerings detailing the unique features and industry-focused solution-based tools of Boss software, an overview of the software’s implementation process and stories of how landscape contractors and snow management professionals have found success using Boss.

The site is also a portal to Boss University Training and Certifications which includes self-guided video training, regular webinar “Deep Dive” sessions, client group “Elevation Workshops,” regularly scheduled instructor-led training and customized in-person training sessions.

Attachment Supply Co. (ASC) launched its new online shopping site, attachmentsupply.com, an innovative e-Commerce and online marketing site for buying and selling attachments online, on demand, 24/7.

Specifically catering to the construction equipment attachments market, ACS offers all makes, models and sizes, including compact equipment, like skid-steers and track loaders, all the way up through heavy construction machinery, including large wheel loaders and excavators.

Attachments listed on the ASC site are logically organized by machine type or attachment type then by subclassifications like style, size and specifications to help customers select the right one. Site features include enhanced, elastic search capabilities, such as a predictive search bar found on every page, as well as the ability to search by machine model/type, attachment type and brand. Simple, easy-to-navigate dropdown menus are available on every page to enable customers to quickly find and easily select exactly what they want to purchase, including both stock and built-to-order choices.

Scag Power Equipment, manufacturer of premium commercial-grade lawn maintenance and debris/turf maintenance equipment, has earned a multiyear contract to offer its products through the Sourcewell cooperative purchasing program.

Sourcewell streamlines the procurement process for federal, state and local government, along with education and nonprofits through cooperative purchasing.

Virginia Green partnered with WTVR Channel 6 News, “Virginia This Morning” to “Embrace Green Space” throughout Richmond and its surrounding cities.

These segments highlight local outdoor areas to enjoy and share important information regarding lawn health from Virginia Green experts. Many dog parks are also being highlighted, as Virginia Green continues to focus on helping animals in need. Donations of tennis balls and ball throwers have been made to dog parks, including the Ruff House Dog Park, Short Pump Dog Park, and Tucker Park Dog Park.

Virginia Green also partners with SPCAs and local animal shelters across Virginia for their yearly “Buster’s Buddies” campaign. The campaign begins in May and runs through June every year, sharing photos of local pets enjoying their outdoor spaces. This year, more than $8,000 was raised and donated to the following organizations: Richmond SPCA, Fredericksburg SPCA, Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA, Heritage Humane Society, and FOHA Friends of Homeless Animals.

Landscaping supply chain startup GoMaterials has expanded its procurement service into Texas.

The launch of the service in Texas offers a no-cost solution for hundreds of landscapers struggling with plant shortages caused by the damaging effects of the winter freeze. Launched in 2016, the wholesale plant marketplace is already being used by professional landscapers in Florida, New York, Quebec and Ontario to source millions of dollars of softscape materials.

Landscaping businesses in Texas can now utilize the service to source wholesale landscaping plants, trees, palms, and shrubs from hundreds of verified wholesale nurseries from right within Texas, Florida or across the U.S. and Canada.

Founded by a former landscaping business owner, GoMaterials aims to resolve day-to-day operational challenges such as late deliveries and wrong specs. Marc Elliott, CEO of GoMaterials, found plant procurement and post-delivery follow-ups the most challenging part of the job. So, when he left the business, he was determined to create a more efficient, turnkey solution for his peers.