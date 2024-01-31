Companies in the News: Updates from BrightView, Project EverGreen, Graze and more

No. 1 on the 2023 LM150 list with a revenue of $2,774,600,000 — BrightView recently published its 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report, highlighting its commitment to environmental stewardship, social responsibility and corporate governance.

“This report reflects our team’s hard work over the past year and continued focus on corporate responsibility and sustainability initiatives. Every day we set out to positively impact our stakeholders, including our employees, clients, investors, and neighbors,” said Dale Asplund, BrightView president and CEO. “The actions we take, and the projects we promote, are designed to do our part to help improve our environment and to help take care of our team members and customers, and the communities we serve. We remain committed to setting ambitious goals, tracking our progress transparently, and continually improving our performance to ensure we’re working to create a bright future for the world around us.”

Highlights from BrightView’s 2023 fiscal year include:

Established a baseline Scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions inventory.

Continued replacement of its fleet with electric and fuel-efficient alternatives. By the end of 2023, 17% of BrightView’s vehicles were hybrid or electric.

Continued conversion of gas and 2-cycle landscaping equipment to electric power, with an additional 480 battery-powered handheld units, 200 electric/hybrid vehicles, and 80 electric mowers deployed.

Raised more than $160,000, through the BrightView Landscapes Foundation, to support team members in critical situations.

Team members contributed more than 550 volunteer hours, as part of BrightView’s Volunteer Time Off program.

Project EverGreen and Boss Snowplow celebrates SnowCare for Troops week

Together with Boss Snowplow, Project EverGreen recently presented the 14th year of its National SnowCare for Troops Awareness Week — Jan. 21-27.

“The need to assist military families, who have a deployed family member, with snow removal services continues to grow and SnowCare for Troops will be there,” said Cindy Code, executive director of Project EverGreen. “With the ongoing and generous support of our thousands of volunteers and our program sponsor BOSS Snowplow, it’s our mission to continue to grow the program and provide the support that many families need during a deployment.”

SnowCare for Troops brings professional contractors, groups and individuals together to clear snow for military families in need. When combined with its sister program, GreenCare for Troops, it has delivered an estimated $15 million in donated lawn, landscape and snow removal services.

“Boss Snowplow continues its support of the SnowCare for Troops program because we have seen firsthand the significant impact it has on military families and volunteers,” said Mark Klossner, director of marketing, Boss. “We are grateful for the sacrifices that service members and their families make, and this is one way we can show our support and appreciation.”

Graze picks location for new HQ

According to a report from The Dallas Morning News, Graze Robotics will build its new headquarters and research and development center in Plano, Texas.

“The City of Plano and its surrounding area will provide the perfect base for Graze to develop additional innovative solutions for the landscaping industry and grow our position in the marketplace,” said Logan Fahey, CEO of Graze“Since July 2023, Graze’s autonomous electric mowers have been used in a pilot landscaping maintenance program at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, and we look forward to expanding our business as we provide eco-friendly landscaping solutions for customers throughout Texas and beyond.”

Mecalac adds dealers in three states

Mecalac welcomes three new North American dealers to its growing network. These new dealers expand the company’s dealer network to more than 30 states across the continental United States and seven Canadian provinces.

“Our expanding dealer network reflects our commitment to supporting customers with our innovative solutions throughout North America,” said Peter Bigwood, general manager for Mecalac North America. “We are meticulous in our selection of dealers to ensure each one shares our philosophy of providing customers with top-tier products and service.”

RJV Equipment will help with sales and service for middle and northeast Tennessee contractors. RJV has served Tennessee since 2010, selling and renting construction equipment and providing parts and service support for a variety of industries from locations in Knoxville and Nashville.

Located in West Babylon, N.Y., All Island Equipment is a family-owned business, serving New York for 54 years.

The Equipment Share subsidiary Victor L. Phillips Company (VLP), located in Kansas City, Mo., will expand Mecalac’s coverage in the Midwest with five locations throughout Kansas and northwest Missouri. Celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2011, the heavy equipment company specializes in offering equipment sales and service.

