Companies in the News: Updates from Case, Boss, Briggs & Stratton and more

Terry McNair, owner of Real Turf Solutions in Fort Valley, Ga., is the recipient of the Case Construction Equipment Kickstart business development program for 2022. Case launched the program in 2017 and began accepting applications for the 2022 contest in February.

As part of the grand-prize package, McNair will receive a six-month lease on a Case compact track loader and attachment and one year of business consultation with Envisor Consulting.

Owners — and LM columnists — Ken Thomas and Ben Gandy will take a deep dive into McNair’s business through their proprietary Green Dot Operating System, which provides a roadmap that simplifies, streamlines and ensures organizational development success and long-term sustainability.

“We salute Terry for his entrepreneurial spirit, people-first approach and dedication to his entire team,” says Terry Dolan, vice president of North America for Case Construction Equipment. “Although we have more than 180 years of experience at CASE, we — like Terry — are making moves like a startup and creating solutions rooted in customer need. Through Case Kickstart, we’re honored to help the men and women who operate our equipment every day further their business aspirations and reach their dreams.”

Four runners-up were also named. Each will receive a six-month online training subscription from Envisor Academy — Envisor’s online education hub.

The runners-up are:

Peters’ Patio and Landscape of St. Kenyon, Minn.

Castleridge Landscaping of Rocky View County, Alberta, Canada

Luxe Applied Sciences of Strasburg, Colo.

Beaumack Solutions of Three Hills, Alberta, Canada

Boss hosts Elevation Workshop

Boss recently held its Elevation Workshop at the Ariens Co. museum in Brillion, Wis., aimed at helping snow management professionals leverage their software for growth and profitability. The event also featured a trip to Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers.

Presenters, including Curbside Landscape in Savage, Minn., shared in-the-field experiences and best practices on improving productivity, profitability and growth using Boss. Participating companies represented both large and small snow operations ranging from $300,000 in annual revenue to north of $6 million.

“Summer is the time of year when snow removal professionals gear up for the coming season and purchase equipment and salt, line up subcontractors and get their payroll and invoicing practices in order,” said Stephanie Leveling of the Boss Elevation Team. “Since Boss software plays a critical role in assisting business owners manage these aspects of their business, we felt it was important to come together face-to-face and allow our users to share ideas and solutions with one another.”

New partnership for Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton partnered with Canimex, a manufacturer and international trader in mechanical, hydraulic, electrical and electronic components and products. Canimex Group comprises seven business units that include its mechanical and electrical division, which will leverage Vanguard Lithium-Ion battery power solutions in applications for various industries through this new partnership.

Based in Drummondville, Québec, Canimex provides OEMs with engineering and technical support in developing customized solutions and providing design, quality management, packaging, storage, handling, transportation and customs clearance services.

“There’s no question that the future is battery power. As more of our customers pursue electrification, we are excited to be partnering with Vanguard to deliver ruggedly designed, powerfully built battery solutions that our customers can trust to deliver a solid performance,” said Dominic Bolduc, technical sales representative at Canimex.

Xplor introduces Service Edge Conference

Xplor Technologies announced its 2022 Service Edge Conference (SEC) – an annual event for Xplor Service Autopilot and Xplor FieldEdge members and potential customers. The conference is set for Nov. 16-18 at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West in Plano, Texas.

The company says attendees will get insights on how to improve: operations, marketing, CRM, sales tactics, strategic planning, financials, and develop future growth plans.

The event includes keynote speakers:

Steve McClatchy, New York Times bestselling author and founder of Aleer Training and Consulting

Chad Willians, bestselling author and former U.S. Navy SEAL

Jonathan Pototschnik, co-founder and CEO of Service Autopilot

Flow-Rite named to West Michigan best-companies list

The National Association for Business Resources (NABR) named Flow-Rite to West Michigan’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For award program. The honor recognizes organizations for excellence in human resource and employee enrichment practices.

“We’re deeply honored to be included once again,” said Todd Hart, Flow-Rite president. “Our employees are the bedrock of our success and the beating heart of our business. The credit belongs to our staff for embodying the core values which made the last six years of inclusion on this list possible. Through our combined efforts, we hope to continue our relationship with the Best & Brightest program and ensure Flow-Rite remains a wonderful place to work, from top to bottom.”

The NABR rates companies across multiple categories such as communications, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition and retention.

ICT acquired by investment firm

Elvisridge Capital acquired Florida-based Innovative Concrete Technology Corporation (ICT), according to Michael Southard, managing director of Elvisridge Capital.

“ICT is Elvisridge Capital’s second acquisition in the decorative concrete and hardscape industry,” Southard said. “The products are available through leading pool and landscape distributors and paint stores and swimming pool supply retailers. Our plan forward is to expand ICT’s geographic footprint and add complementary products.”

Alex Metrovich, ICT founder, will continue managing day-to-day operations and report to Jack Miller, vice president of landscape products at Elvisridge Capital.