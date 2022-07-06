Companies in the News: Updates from Case, Caterpillar, SiteOne and more

Case Construction Equipment dealer, Hills Machinery, opened two new facilities in Mills River, N.C., and Leland, N.C. The facilities will focus on new and used equipment sales, r,ental, support, service and parts access.

“These new locations allow us to take what was already strong coverage throughout both states and further ensure access to new and used equipment sales, as well as parts and service,” said Jim Hills, president of Hills Machinery. “Work and equipment demands vary wildly from the coast to the far western reaches of our territory. Each new branch will bolster both access to in-shop service and field service technicians and the latest in earthmoving and farming technology.”

Case dealer Tidewater Equipment Company also expanded with a new full-service location in Enterprise, Ala. The location is Tidewater’s sixth construction equipment operation.

“We are passionate about the jobs we’re creating here in southern Alabama, as well as providing the world-class support that equipment owners and construction businesses here deserve,” said, Jamie Young, president and CEO of Tidewater Equipment Company. “We’ve been in the heavy equipment game since the 1940s and understand what good equipment and support means to business success — we’re passionate about that work and proud to be waving the Case flag here in Alabama.”

Caterpillar dealer opens 13th location

Milton CAT, a Caterpillar equipment dealer, opened its 13th location, a 40,000 sq. ft. purpose-built, Tonawanda, N.Y., facility. The facility allows Milton Cat to support Western New York equipment owners with machine sales, machine service, Cat parts, Cat work tools,, hydraulic hose repair and Trimble technology from Sitech Northeast. The location also offers generator rentals, Cat merchandise and has a two-acre machine operation and demonstration area.

“We are extremely excited to serve and support the Buffalo area with equipment, machine control technology, and timely service from our new state-of-the-art and strategically located facility. “We are proud to call this historic site our new home, and we look forward to carrying on Spaulding’s legacy as an involved member of Tonawanda’s business community,” said Jason Pierce, machine sales manager.

The facility’s 10,000 sq. ft safety-oriented earthmoving machine service shop features heated floors, three in-floor scissor lifts with 12,000- capacity each for compact machines, four cranes from Simmers Crane Design & Services of Tonawanda and five oil reels that dispense triple-filtered oil.

SiteOne, Mirimichi Green, Arbor Masters and Arborjet partner to take on tree pest

The green industry joined forces to address the threat from the emerald ash borer. The city of Des Moines, Iowa, requested help to treat 150 ash trees. Arbor Masters volunteered assistance alongside SiteOne Landscape Supply, Mirimichi Green and Arborjet.

The emerald ash borer is an invasive beetle that has destroyed millions of ash trees in the United States since it first appeared in 2002. The beetle’s larvae lay eggs in the cracks of the ash trees and feed on bark, killing the tree.

“Like many communities, Des Moines has many well-established ash trees that should be preserved,” said Matthew McCarroll, national account manager at SiteOne. “This pest is impacting neighborhoods by taking memories and history when trees must be removed. It was important for us to come together as an industry to help the city maintain some of its tree canopy.”

The treatments included root collar excavation and soil amendment with LESCO CarbonPro-G, a soil optimizer, among other products. Infected ash trees have thinning leaf coverage, yellowing leaves, canopy and bark loss and D-shaped holes.

Steel Green breaks ground on new facility

Steel Green Manufacturing broke ground in May on a new facility in Lebanon, Ind. The company plans to relocate its offices and manufacturing operations to the new building in May 2023.

Steel Green will lease 30,000 square feet of the building — more than double the size of its current facility — from Merritt Contracting, the company completing the project. Advanced Turf Solutions will lease the remaining 10,000 square feet of the facility.

Scepter celebrates fuel safety month

During fuel safety month in July, Scepter reminds turf pros to stay safe while pumping and using fuel.

“Gas prices are high, but pros will still be using gas, diesel and kerosene to run their equipment, and accidents can still happen,” said Dan Marshall, vice president of marketing and business development for Scepter. “It’s important to follow basic fuel safety practices, at the pump, at home, and on weekend adventures.”

To help people stay safe around fuel, Scepter offers some basic tips:

Never smoke near a fuel container or place it near an open flame, even if it’s empty. Gas fumes are invisible and are still potentially dangerous. One spark can cause gasoline vapors to ignite.

Keep children and pets away from fuel pumps, containers and running equipment.

Use the right container: red for gasoline, blue for kerosene, yellow for diesel.

Inspect your fuel containers for leaks before each fill-up for leaks or cracks. If there are any signs of aging, carefully dispose of the container and purchase a new one.

Do not remove or alter the flame mitigation device inside the opening of the fuel container in any way.

Place fuel containers on the ground during filling to avoid sparks from static electricity and spills inside the vehicle.

Only fill containers to the “fill line” to allow for expansion during changing temperatures.

If a fuel can expands in the summer heat, point the can away and vent by activating the release button while upright before pouring. The design of modern containers ensures they remain sealed to protect the environment from emissions and keep fuel fresh longer.

Wipe up any spills immediately.

When filling up equipment, do it outside to avoid breathing in fumes.

Never fill an engine that is running or still hot from recent use.

Store fuel containers in a dry, well-ventilated place and away from furnaces, water heaters, direct sunlight, and other heat sources.

Husqvarna partners with Teufelberger

Husqvarna partners with climbing gear company Teufelberger to launch new climbing gear in North America during the first half of 2023.

Husqvarna has identified a need amongst arborists and tree care workers for products and tools that are designed for their specific professional needs including comfort, efficiency and safety.

“When we decided to create our own climbing gear, we asked arborists and tree workers about the best and most reputable producers in that market. We understood that Teufelberger was a great match for us in terms of high quality combined with opportunities for innovation,” said Johaof n Hallendorf, director global portfolio arborist solutions at Husqvarna. “Together with our chainsaws we want to offer arborists and tree workers the best equipment solutions for their most frequent needs.”

More franchisees for ManageMowed

ManageMowed added three new franchise agreements in St. Louis County, Mo., McKinney, Texas and Encinitas, Calif., bringing the brand’s footprint to 21 locations across the United States.



“We invested in the success of our founding franchisees, and they have really set the standard for others who are looking to step out of their corporate careers and into the franchising space with our proven concept,” said Peter Roberts, co-founder of ManageMowed. “I’m proud of all we accomplished this past year and we are excited to progress toward our goal of signing 31 new territories by the end of 2022.”