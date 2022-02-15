Companies in the News: Updates from Case, Copper State Bolt and Nut Co. and more

Case Construction Equipment is accepting entries for its 2022 Kickstart Contest, a business development program where landscape contractors enter for a chance to win a prize package built to advance the capabilities, expertise and development of their operation.

Landscape business owners can enter the contest at CaseCE.com/Kickstart by answering a few basic questions, sharing their goals for the year ahead and describing how they will evolve their services if they win the contest. The deadline for entry is March 31.

One grand prize winner will take home the following:

A one-year business consultation with Ken Thomas and Ben Gandy of Envisor Consulting , including one in-person session and ongoing consultation.

, including one in-person session and ongoing consultation. A six-month lease on any Case compact track loader, including the new TV620B compact track loader.

A six-month attachment lease.

Five runners-up will receive a six-month online training subscription from Envisor Academy. All who enter receive an invitation to the Case Landscape Virtual Summit.

Arizona-based construction and industrial supply company Copper State Bolt & Nut Co. celebrates its 50th anniversary. Founded with six employees in a 6,000-square foot warehouse, Copper State now supports more than 20,000 customers with more than 30 company facilities in nine states and over 500 employees.

A family-owned company, Copper State works with local organizations to employ disadvantaged, low-income individuals.

Mecalac, a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of compact construction equipment for urban environments, welcomed seven new North American dealers to its network.

Located in Virginia, New York, Tennessee, Idaho, Kentucky and Colorado in the U.S. as well as British Columbia, Canada, the expanded dealer network offers customers increased equipment access and support.

The new dealers include McClung-Logan Equipment Co. in Fredricksburg, Va.; ESSCO Truck & Equipment in Staten Island, N.Y.; Kubota of Chattanooga in Chattanooga, Tenn.; Q Dig-It in Rathdrum, Idaho; Wilson Equipment in Lexington, Ky.; Global Machinery in Boise, Idaho and Gear Equipment, Surrey, BC, Canada.

Hoffman Landscapes announced it has been selected to receive a Decade Award by the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP).

To qualify for a Decade Award, a property must first be selected as a Gold Award winner by the NALP. After 10 consecutive years of maintaining that property, a company may submit an updated application proving their care continues to meet the same exceptional standard.

Hoffman Landscapes began providing a comprehensive maintenance plan for the winning nine-acre property in 2008 and was first recognized for their service at the home with a Gold Award in 2010. Hoffman is responsible for the weekly mowing, bed care, fine gardening, seasonal cleanups and complete plant health care program.

“I’m very proud to be a part of this,” said Hoffman associate Wesley Rodrigues, who has served as the property care foreman at the estate for the last ten years. “It’s a lot of work, but we’ve been doing it for so long we have a good routine now — we know exactly what needs to be done and when.”

The Arborist Safety Training Institute is now accepting applications for grants to fund safety training events for commercial arborists across the country.

This grant program, launched by the Tree Care Industry Association Foundation in 2013, was created to help prevent injuries and deaths in a very high-risk industry where important safety training can help save lives. By uniting the tree care industry, this initiative addresses an issue that affects employers, employees and customers: a shortage of effective, affordable and local arborist training.

“Although arborists receive some informal safety training, far too many are at risk if they are not adequately trained,” said David White, president and CEO of the Tree Care Industry Association (TCIA). “These training grants ensure that professionals are getting the proper training they need even if they can’t afford it.”

Grant applications are accepted twice per year with the next deadline on March 1. Those interested in hosting a safety workshop in 2022 or who would like to apply for a grant can visit www.tcia.org/asti.