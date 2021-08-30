Companies in the News: Updates from Case, Neighborly and more

Case Construction Equipment employees are volunteering as part of Racine Habitat for Humanity’s first-ever “Women Build” project — a Racine homebuilding project drawing particular attention to housing inequality and the challenges faced by women who are first-time homebuyers.

Each home is priced at fair market value, and loans are interest free with mortgage payments targeted to be below 30 percent of the homeowner’s monthly income.

“We are committed to supporting more affordable housing opportunities, and fully support diversity, equity and inclusion in our communities,” said Athena Campos, CNH Industrial Foundation board member and also head of market development, Case Construction Equipment. “We see the Women Build project as something that is extremely beneficial for Racine, and critically important in building strong and resilient communities that support family growth and development.”

In other news, Case Construction Equipment and its dealer Sonsray Machinery provided equipment and support to Team Rubicon for land clearing and demolition work in Pinal County, Ariz., as part of recovery efforts from the Margo Fire, which hit in April 2021.

The effort helped clear more than 286 tons of debris from neighborhoods and homesites affected by the wildfire, which burned more than 1,200 acres near Dudleyville, Ariz.

Equipment provided included a CX145D SR excavator, a 721G wheel loader and a TR340 compact track loader. Sonsray is a longtime supporter of Team Rubicon operations having previously supported wildfire cleanups in Arizona and sending equipment cross country for hurricane cleanup. The company recently expanded into Arizona in January of 2021.

Team Rubicon is a veteran-led disaster response organization that utilizes the skills and experiences of military veterans with first responders to rapidly deploy emergency response teams. Founded in 2010, Team Rubicon has deployed across the U.S. and around the world to provide immediate relief to those impacted by disasters and humanitarian crises.

Neighborly made the 2021 Inc. 5000, a. prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Neighborly is the parent company of The Grounds Guys.

This is the third consecutive year that the company made the list, which represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment: independent small businesses.

Neighborly’s placement at 4,345 is a result of the company’s consistent growth year-over-year, made up of more than 4,800 franchises representing 28 total brands that repair, maintain and enhance properties, united under one platform serving 10-million-plus customers across nine countries.

Milwaukee Tool will expand its footprint in the U.S. with a new manufacturing facility in Clinton, Miss.

Anticipated to open in November, this new facility will accommodate increased capacity for the company’s growing business. The project is a more than $7 million corporate investment, and is part of the company’s recent commitment to creating 1,200 jobs in Mississippi.

Milwaukee will invest more than $7 million to establish the new 357,000 square-foot facility, which will act as an expansion of the company’s current facility in Jackson, Miss. During the last decade, the company has grown its employee headcount in the state from 526 in 2010 to more than 3,659 in 2021. The company last expanded in Mississippi in April, announcing plans to construct a facility in Grenada. With the announcement of that expansion, the company said it is committed to creating 1,200 overall jobs in the region within eight years.