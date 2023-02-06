Companies in the News: Updates from Conserva, Steel Green, BrightView and more
Entrepreneur‘s Franchise 500 ranking recently ranked Conserva Irrigation — No. 119 on the 2022 LM150 list — as one of its top 500 franchises in 2023, at No. 251.
Conserva earned the ranking for its performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability and brand power, according to Entrepreneur.
“As founder and president of Conserva Irrigation, I couldn’t be prouder of our franchise owners and franchise support team. This is the fourth year in a row that Conserva has earned a ranking on this very competitive and prestigious list. And now, to be one of the five incredible brands at Empower Brands to make the Franchise 500, this validates our proven franchise models,” said Conserva Irrigation President Russ Jundt.
Steel Green begins production at new facility
Steel Green Manufacturing says it has begun production at its new facility in Lebanon, Ind., three months ahead of schedule.
The new 30,000-square-foot facility doubles the size of its previous facility. Steel Green will manufacture its line of zero-turn spreader-sprayers, including its newly-announced SGXL and SG54.
“We’ve always been proud to say our machines are made in the USA,” said Brent Mills, co-founder and senior product specialist at Steel Green. “This new facility gives us room to continue building machines right here in Lebanon as we grow into the future.”
BrightView publishes new report
No. 1 on the 2022 LM150 rankings, BrightView recently published its 2023 ESG Report, highlighting its progress toward achieving environmental stewardship, social responsibility and corporate governance (ESG) goals and commitments.
“We’ve taken important steps on our journey to becoming carbon neutral by 2035, building a diverse and engaged workforce and continuing to operate with integrity,” said Andrew Masterman, BrightView president and CEO. “Supporting our team members, inspiring communities and nurturing landscape are are at the heart of what we do every day at BrightView. I believe our purposeful ESG strategy positions us for continued success, while supporting our clients’ sustainability objectives.”
BrightView commissioned a materiality assessment to identify ESG topics of the greatest importance to its customers, vendors, team members and investors. Moving forward, the company says it plans to use the study’s insights to proactively engage with all stakeholder groups.
Arborjet | Ecologel scholarship applications open
Arborjet | Ecologel opened applications for its Taking Root Scholarship Program to graduating high school seniors, who desire to pursue a career in arboriculture or plant health care, with a passion for studying science and technology to advance the industry. Eligible applicants can receive up to $10,000.
The deadline to apply is April 6.
“We want parents, educators, counselors and the greater tree care community to join us in encouraging young students to transform their ingenuity and passion into a career in this important industry. Through this scholarship program, we recognize dedicated students who are already demonstrating achievement in their schools and communities, and who want to lend their skills and talents to continue to grow our industry,” said Arborjet President and CEO Russ Davis.
Applicants for Arborjet’s 2023 Taking Root Scholarship Program must be graduating U.S. high school seniors planning to major in forestry or a related major for the entire 2023-24 academic year at an accredited two or four-year college or university.
Husqvarna launches new warranty program
Husqvarna launched a two-year warranty program it says provides extended protection for equipment used by commercial green space and tree care professionals.
“Husqvarna’s revamped warranty program is another demonstration of our commitment to our commercial customers,” said Carlos Haddad, vice president of North America, professional products at Husqvarna Group. “Green space and tree care professionals can continue to count on an exceptional level of coverage for tools being used as designed and can rest assured that their vital equipment is protected.”
The company says its warranty services cover defects in machinery or workmanship that occur under normal use during the warranty period at no cost to the owner.
Husqvarna products covered under the warranty program include:
- 300/500 series handheld
- pro batteries (BLi100-Bli950x)
- pro split boom attachments
- W500 walk-behind mowers
- Z400 zero-turn mowers
- V500/Z500/P500D stand on, zero-turn and articulating riding mowers
