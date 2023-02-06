Companies in the News: Updates from Conserva, Steel Green, BrightView and more

Entrepreneur‘s Franchise 500 ranking recently ranked Conserva Irrigation — No. 119 on the 2022 LM150 list — as one of its top 500 franchises in 2023, at No. 251.

Conserva earned the ranking for its performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability and brand power, according to Entrepreneur.

“As founder and president of Conserva Irrigation, I couldn’t be prouder of our franchise owners and franchise support team. This is the fourth year in a row that Conserva has earned a ranking on this very competitive and prestigious list. And now, to be one of the five incredible brands at Empower Brands to make the Franchise 500, this validates our proven franchise models,” said Conserva Irrigation President Russ Jundt.

Steel Green begins production at new facility

Steel Green Manufacturing says it has begun production at its new facility in Lebanon, Ind., three months ahead of schedule.

The new 30,000-square-foot facility doubles the size of its previous facility. Steel Green will manufacture its line of zero-turn spreader-sprayers, including its newly-announced SGXL and SG54.

“We’ve always been proud to say our machines are made in the USA,” said Brent Mills, co-founder and senior product specialist at Steel Green. “This new facility gives us room to continue building machines right here in Lebanon as we grow into the future.”

BrightView publishes new report

No. 1 on the 2022 LM150 rankings, BrightView recently published its 2023 ESG Report, highlighting its progress toward achieving environmental stewardship, social responsibility and corporate governance (ESG) goals and commitments.

“We’ve taken important steps on our journey to becoming carbon neutral by 2035, building a diverse and engaged workforce and continuing to operate with integrity,” said Andrew Masterman, BrightView president and CEO. “Supporting our team members, inspiring communities and nurturing landscape are are at the heart of what we do every day at BrightView. I believe our purposeful ESG strategy positions us for continued success, while supporting our clients’ sustainability objectives.”

BrightView commissioned a materiality assessment to identify ESG topics of the greatest importance to its customers, vendors, team members and investors. Moving forward, the company says it plans to use the study’s insights to proactively engage with all stakeholder groups.

Arborjet | Ecologel scholarship applications open