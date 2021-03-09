Companies in the News: Updates from Doosan Bobcat, ASV and more

Doosan Bobcat North America donated three Bobcat machines to support the Diesel Equipment Technology program at Minnesota State Community and Technical College, Moorhead (M State).

A longtime education supporter and STEM advocate, Doosan Bobcat provided the equipment as part of the manufacturer’s continued focus on community outreach. M State is also one of eight Doosan Bobcat training sites in the United States.

The donated equipment includes a 2005 Toolcat utility work machine, a 2013 T630 compact track loader and a 2015 T630 compact track loader, as well as a variety of parts that can be used for training modules. Donating equipment for these programs helps allow critical instruction for service technicians and students on troubleshooting, servicing, operating, repairing and maintenance for all machine components.

Over the last 15 years, Doosan Bobcat has contributed over $620,000 in equipment, pledge amounts and supplies to the college. The company also provides three $1,000 annual scholarships to students enrolled in science, technology, engineering and math programs. The company also provides a $2,000 annual classroom investment for technology updates for a total commitment of $50,000 over the next seven years.

Doosan Bobcat was honored with the Business and Industry Award through a nomination by M State in 2017, for its contributions to the college’s Diesel Equipment Technology program and its commitment to future support.

ASV Holdings named Duffy’s Sales & Rental as the 2020 Dealer of the Year and CLM Equipment as the 2020 Rookie of the Year.

ASV chose Duffy’s Sales & Rental of Barron, Wisc., as Dealer of the Year in recognition of the dealer’s leading sales and extraordinary performance in 2020. The business, which has been serving ASV customers for nearly 30 years, provides sales, rental, parts and services for a wide range of construction, landscaping and land clearing equipment.

CLM Equipment gained recognition as Rookie of the Year as a result of their outstanding achievements and contributions to ASV in 2020. The Lafayette, La.-based dealer opened its doors more than 50 years ago and features three full-service branches across the west-central Gulf Coast, offering primarily construction and demolition equipment.

Foley Co. recognized Smith Turf & Irrigation (STI) out of Charlotte, N.C., as Distributor of the Year for 2020.

STI has been the market leader as the Toro distributor servicing the North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, and West Virginia markets and is celebrating their 96th year of business.

Paul Rauker, president/CEO of Foley Co. said, “STI has been a long-standing distributor of Foley and we are grateful for the partnership that we have built over the last 30 plus years. There are reasons they have won multiple awards in the golf and turf industry, and being absolutely first class in everything they do is only part of it.”

Agri-Fab, a manufacturer of lawn and garden attachments, has acquired the assets of Superior Tech, a manufacturer of lawn and garden attachments.

Superior Tech, founded in 1987, established itself as a licensed John Deere Supplier. Located in Lancaster, Pa., Superior Tech is a family-owned business.

Founded in 1975, Agri-Fab said the company focuses on building innovative and durable products to make lawn care easier. Agri-Fab attributes the company’s growth to building strong relationships through a commitment to communication and putting faith in its employees.

Kubota launched an initiative called the “Fish with a Pro” Sweepstakes.

Between now and July 31, U.S. residents can enter Kubota’s ‘Fish with Pro’ Sweepstakes for a chance to win a fishing trip for two with Major League Fishing legend Kevin VanDam. No purchase is necessary to enter, and one lucky winner, along with a guest, will be selected to join Kevin VanDam later this year in Michigan for the fishing trip of a lifetime.