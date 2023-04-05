Companies in the News: Updates from, Ewing, Bobcat, Horizon, Altoz and more

Ewing Irrigation & Landscape Supply continues its growth in Florida with its newest location in The Villages in Lady Lake, Fla.

The new location is the company’s 14th in Florida, serving customers in Lady Lake, The Villages, Leesburg and Ocala.

“We are incredibly excited to open Ewing The Villages in central Florida. This store will quickly become a marquee location for Ewing due to its size, which gives us the ability to stock and sell every product category in our portfolio,” Ewing Eastern territory president Phil Kerchner said. “We look forward to introducing this market to the full Ewing experience.”

Bobcat partners with national park association for grant program

In celebration of the Bobcat Company’s 65th anniversary, Bobcat and the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) partnered to extend five grants, each worth $50,000, to support five park improvement projects in designated communities throughout the U.S. Bobcat will also support the grant recipients through the use of its compact equipment lineup as applicable on project sites.

Projects may support various restoration, beautification or enhancement activities focused on climate readiness, native habitat restoration, native plantings and pollinator habitats, green stormwater infrastructure and more.

In alignment with NRPA’s equitable grantmaking criteria, the grant evaluation process will prioritize sustainability needs and focus on communities with a moderate to high level of vulnerability by evaluating social factors such as poverty, housing, transportation access and the community’s vulnerability to natural or manmade disasters.

Altoz tools soon available at Horizon stores

Altoz and Horizon Distributors recently partnered to make Altoz tools available in Horizon Stores. The initial launch will take place in 10 Horizon stores throughout the country. The companies say the number of stores carrying Altoz tools will expand in the following months.

“We are excited they have chosen to provide Altoz zero-turn mowers and outdoor power equipment to their customers. The advantages and benefits that Altoz products have to offer over traditional equipment will benefit their customer base,” said Karl Bjorkman, Altoz sales and marketing director.

Toro irrigation and lighting business honored

The city of Riverside, Calif., recently honored Toro’s irrigation and lighting business as Business of the Year at its 123rd Inaugural Celebration on March 23.

Toro’s Riverside facility is the hub for the corporation’s irrigation and lighting product development, testing, marketing and administration. The business employs more than 150 residents who are dedicated to the responsible use of water and to their local community.

The facility also hosts an in-house testing facility used to simulate real-world conditions to ensure that products will withstand the rigors of outdoor operation.

KJ Ketterling launches Elevate Your Sprinkler Day

KJ Ketterling Enterprises has launched National Elevate Your Sprinkler Day on April 2 — is a call to raise awareness for sprinkler and garden maintenance for professionals.

“I’m so excited we could create a dedicated day to draw attention to something very important that many lawn owners seem to forget,” says Kody Ketterling, founder of KJ Ketterling Enterprises. “This is a way to learn how to sustain a beautiful lawn on any budget and an opportunity to give back to the Earth.”

As part of the celebration, KJ Ketterling hosted a virtual K-IT Bucket Challenge encouraging participants to grow a plant, fruit or vegetable in a bucket over a few weeks, as part of Elevate Your Sprinkler Day.

Electrification Conference set for May 9

Zapi Group, a global producer of vehicle electrification, announced the return of the Future of Electrification virtual conference on May 9-10.

The two-day event will feature educational sessions covering case studies for electrification, emerging research, new technology, transformation management and the ROI of sustainability.

“We are excited to bring together electrification experts from around the world to share their knowledge and experiences. This conference highlights the crucial role of electrification in achieving the sustainability goals of many businesses, as it is a topic that is top of mind for everyone,” said Claes Avasjo, executive director of global sales and marketing of Zapi Group.

Featured speakers include Austin Caskey product line manager with Sunbelt Rentals. Caskey will discuss traditional challenges with off-board charging electric-drive products and ways to address them through standardization and common components.

