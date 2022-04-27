Companies in the news: Updates from Exmark, Volvo CE and more

After a nearly two-year wait, Exmark hosted a ribbon-cutting and open house at its new corporate headquarters in the Beatrice Industrial Park, Beatrice, Neb. The facility was finished in late 2019; however, the public celebration occurred recently in conjunction with Exmark’s 40th Anniversary.

“Exmark was incorporated 40 years ago in May, so it seems fitting that we’re unveiling our new facility today,” Exmark vice president Daryn Walters said. “To see how this company has grown, from just a handful of innovators with a dream in 1982 to the incredible organization we have today, it’s a beautiful thing.”

The event hosted several local and state leaders, including Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, Nebraska District 30 State Senator Myron Dorn and Beatrice Mayor Stan Wirth. The Toro Company president and CEO, Rick Olson, also spoke at the event, as did Matt Hills, vice president of construction for the Ryan Companies, the building contractor for the new facility.

Exmark also launched a new video series designed to shine a light on the landscape maintenance professionals that rely on the company’s mowers every day. Each Exmark Signature Series episode offers a look inside some of the top lawn care professionals across the country.

View each of the new Exmark Signature Stories videos on the Exmark Backyard Life website. There, you can also view additional Backyard Life content, including Backyard Smart, Done-In-A-Weekend Projects, Dream Yards, Living Rural and Prime Cuts.

Volvo CE breaks ground on a new technician training center

Volvo Construction Equipment broke ground on April 6 on a new $6.4 million technician training center at the company’s North American headquarters in Shippensburg, Pa. Scheduled to open in early 2023; the facility will host in-person and virtual training courses for heavy equipment technicians.

“Technicians are critical to contractors’ success, supporting their productivity and uptime and it’s well known that the construction industry needs more skilled technicians,” said Stephen Roy, president of the North American region of Volvo CE. “Our investment in this facility shows our commitment to supporting our dealers and customers, as well as the future of the industry.”

The training facility will be an extension of the 40-acre Volvo CE Customer Center and include new machine bays, classrooms and a virtual lab with video, augmented reality and other technologies.

Training opportunities will primarily be for Volvo dealer technicians and will include technical courses on equipment and technology and services like machine control systems and advanced telematics. There will also be training and demonstrations on electric machines, automation and connectivity.

NJLCA partners with I Want To Mow Your Lawn

The New Jersey Landscape Contractors Association (NJLCA) has announced a partnership with I Want to Mow Your Lawn (IWTMYL).

“The NJLCA and our Board were so impressed with what the IWTMYL organization does and the fact that it was born in the great State of New Jersey, we knew we had to work with Brian Schwartz to help increase the reach of this endeavor,” said Richard Goldstein, president of the NJLCA. “NJLCA feels it is important to partner with IWTMYL because Brian and his organization are a true picture of the people that make up our industry, who give back and care for the communities they work for and in.”

As part of the partnership, members of the NJLCA will receive a badge on their listing, which denotes they are members of the organization.

Vanguard hosts specialized training sessions for Spanish speaking technicians

Recently, Vanguard hosted a Spanish version of its Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) service training. Hispanic and Latino individuals represent one of the largest and most rapidly growing groups within the professional landscape and adjacent industries. To better serve this audience, Briggs & Stratton prioritizes training and continuing education opportunities that are accessible and inclusive through sessions like the Spanish EFI service training.

The course, taught by Briggs & Stratton global bilingual product service trainer Flavio Miranda, provided hands-on training focused on troubleshooting circuits, sensor theory and testing, system component testing, use of diagnostic tools as well as laptop software overview and troubleshooting lab. EFI technology is an important feature for landscape fleet managers looking to maximize fuel efficiency in the face of rising fuel costs and tightening margins.

Davey Tree partners with the Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians have partnered with The Davey Tree Expert Co. for a new community initiative to help re-establish the tree canopy in Cleveland, Ohio. Through the “Swing for the Trees” program, the two Northeast Ohio-based organizations have agreed to plant one tree in the Cleveland area for every home run hit by a Guardians player at Progressive Field during the 2022 season.

Davey Tree employees and Guardians’ players and officials will gather at planting events held next spring to plant the trees in the community. Locations for the tree plantings will be announced in late summer.

ManageMowed announces franchise deal

ManageMowed has signed a new franchise agreement in McKinney, Texas, which will serve business and commercial properties across the northern Dallas suburbs.

“We’re excited to expand our presence in Texas with this latest signed agreement in McKinney and serve the larger North Dallas community. The McKinney team will provide essential solutions to preserving and protecting the landscaping of local businesses and commercial properties,” said Peter Roberts, co-founder of ManageMowed. “This is an important milestone for us as we continue to expand our mission to provide professional and quality landscape maintenance in existing markets and brings us closer to our goal of expanding across the country in the coming years.”

ManageMowed has operations in California, Colorado, Oregon, Texas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Missouri and Washington.

Premium Lawn & Landscapes purchases headquarters

According to Northern Nevada Business Weekly, Premium Lawn & Landscapes has reached a deal to acquire its headquarters in Sparks, Nev.

“We’re proud of the success and growth of the business, which now employs 40 people, and buying our own property in Sparks is a big step forward for us,” said Frank Torres, owner of Premium Lawn & Landscapes. “Our focus on quality, creativity and craftsmanship has allowed us to build a loyal clientele, and this purchase will permit us to serve our customers even more efficiently and effectively.”

Stihl announces new Made in America campaign

Stihl is tapping into America’s sense of patriotism and unity in a new national advertising campaign, leading with the message “Made in America: Three words not everyone can say,” the campaign reinforces the company’s continued support of and investment in American manufacturing while reinforcing that a majority of STIHL products sold in the U.S. are made in America of the U.S. and foreign materials.

“The STIHL name has always been synonymous with quality and performance across the globe,” said Ken Waldron, Stihl’s national marketing manager. “However, we also want our customers to know that while we began producing just one chainsaw model in America back in 1974, we now proudly manufacture many of our products right here at our Virginia Beach facility.”