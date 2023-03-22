Companies in the News: Updates from, Green Lawn Fertilizing, Kichler Lighting, Patten Seed Co. and more

Green Lawn Fertilizing — No. 118 on the 2022 LM150 list — recently opened a new branch in North Wales, Pa.

“The North Wales service market will be paramount in our long-term growth plans,” said Matt Jesson, Green Lawn president and CEO. “We look to aggressively grow this market and create incredible opportunities for our team members while executing on our mission to deliver a superior customer experience.”‬‬‬

The company also recently moved into a new headquarters building in West Chester, Pa., at the end of 2022. The company also says it will invest in a new 20,000-foot warehouse next to its current headquarters. The warehouse will serve as the new West Chester lawn and pest operations building once the new headquarters building is ready.

Kichler names Contractor of the Year and more

Kichler Lighting awarded regional and national recipients of its 2023 Landscape Lighting Contractor of the Year awards, as well as landscape lighting design honorees.

Kichler’s 2023 Landscape Lighting National Contractor of the Year is Adrian Palacios of Lampscape Designs in Davie, Fla.

The Regional Landscape Lighting Contractor of the Year recipients include:

In addition to its Contractors of the Year, Kichler is also proud to recognize contractor partners for superior landscape lighting designs. These awards include:

Best Shadowing & Silhouette Design: Tim Crowley, Paradise Landscape Lighting , Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Joe Drake, Irrigation & Lighting Authority

Tim Crowley, , Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Joe Drake, Irrigation & Lighting Authority Best Downlight Design: James Walker, Savior Electric, Fort Worth, Texas

James Walker, Savior Electric, Fort Worth, Texas Best Uplighting Design: Juan Pablo Suarez, InfinityHome

Juan Pablo Suarez, InfinityHome Best Combination Design: Adrian Palacios, Lampscape Designs

Patten Seed Co. relocates

Patten Seed Co. will relocate its corporate headquarters to Charleston, S.C. The company says its $2.2 million investment will create 40 new jobs.

Expanding its South Carolina footprint, Patten Seed Company will relocate its corporate headquarters from Lakeland, Ga., to an existing facility in Charleston.

Patten Seed Co. also opened a new retail location in North Charleston, S.C., which the company says will offer its Super-Sodâ turfgrass brand.

Husqvarna shares survey results

Husqvarna said, according to a recent survey it comd, that nearly a fifth of Americans have considered moving because of difficulty with a neighbor, with loud lawn equipment topping the list of neighborly noise complaints.

“The survey results really highlight the need for a quieter, more considerate approach to lawn care,” said Alex Trimboli, director of robotics marketing North America at Husqvarna. “As we can see, noise from lawn equipment is a major source of tension between neighbors. Robotic mowers offer a smarter, quieter and more innovative solution to this common problem.”

The company says four in five survey respondents claim loud lawn equipment has disrupted their daily routine at some point, and that 65 percent of those surveyed wish lawn care equipment was quieter.

OTR announces new branding

OTR Wheel Engineering (OTR) unveiled new branding at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023. This includes the new trade name, OTR Engineered Solutions, a new logo, tagline, website and other branding elements.

“Thanks to our history of innovation, OTR today has much more to offer beyond wheels and tires,” said John Major, director of marketing. “We’re a true partner in the off-the-road market with 34 facilities located across North America, Europe and Asia to better serve our customers and make their lives easier.”

