Companies in the News: Updates from Mainscape, Yanmar, ServiceTitan and more

Mainscape — No. 32 on the 2022 LM150 list — will soon have a new home in Fort Myers, Fla., according to the Naples Daily News.

Seagate Development Group is constructing a 5,140 square-foot office, flex and retail space for the Indiana-based company. Construction is set to finish in the first quarter of 2023.

The Naples Daily News reports that Seagate demolished the previous building on the site and will begin construction on the site soon. The new building will have acoustical ceilings, doors and a partition folding door system for a conference room, according to the report.

Yanmar CE promotes maintenance kits

Yanmar Compact Equipment promotes its maintenance kits for service interval maintenance of its machines.

Available for all current and many legacy models, the maintenance kits — available exclusively through Yanmar dealers — come with items such as filters and fluids for Yanmar mini excavators, wheel loaders and tracked carriers.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for Yanmar Compact Equipment operators to keep their equipment running smoothly through routine maintenance,” said Jeff Pate, director of sales for Yanmar Compact Equipment North America. “These maintenance kits not only provide a convenient option to help customers keep up with service intervals, but the use of OEM parts can also reduce the life cycle cost of the equipment.”

Yanmar offers maintenance kits with and without oil for each model and bases each on on what the machine’s manual recommends for a particular unit, with variations on hydraulic service, filters and fluids.

ServiceTitan makes another acquisition

ServiceTitan acquired Schedule Engine, a provider of online booking for home and commercial services.

“Just like ServiceTitan, Schedule Engine was born out of a desire to solve the problems that hardworking tradespeople face every single day,” said Ara Mahdessian, CEO and co-founder of ServiceTitan. “Online scheduling technology is a ‘must-have’ for any trades business looking to deliver a modern and seamless customer experience, and Schedule Engine has built by far the most advanced and intuitive solution we’ve seen to date. We’re thrilled to partner with Vincent and the Schedule Engine team to advance our mission of equipping contractors with the technology they deserve.”

Schedule Engine includes fully integrated online booking technology, automated customer messaging and remote technician video diagnosis. Schedule Engine also provides contractors with better information earlier in the booking process to increase both efficiency and profitability in the field.

In January, Service Titan acquired FieldRoutes, a cloud-based and mobile SaaS provider in the lawn care industry. Service Titan added Aspire Software in 2021.

HGSA and AAS host 2022 Summer Summit, honors award winners

The Home Garden Seed Association (HSGA) hosted its 2022 Summer Summit at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, on Aug. 3 and 4.

Attendees visited the ISU Seed Lab, Roots2Rise, a CSA grower, and the annual awards banquet. At the banquet, the All-American Selection (AAS) and the HGSA presented the Breeder’s Cup and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

AAS awarded the Breeder’s Cup — established by All-America Selections in 2004 to recognize a plant breeder who dramatically influenced horticulture by breeding new cultivars that brought significant improvements to those classes — to Patty Buskirk, managing partner of Seeds by Design, Terra Organics and Aurora Seed.

HSGA awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award posthumously to David Salman, founder of Santa Fe Greenhouses, High Country Gardens and Waterwise Gardening.

H-2B service company másLabor announces merger

másLabor, a provider of comprehensive services for employers participating in the and H-2B visa programs, merged with AgWorks H2, a Georgia-based H-2B consulting firm.

“AgWorks has a proven success model, with a deep compliance focus and highly knowledgeable leadership,” said Edward Silva, CEO of másLabor, who recently purchased másLabor in July 2021. “But as we and the market continue to evolve and grow, there are clear benefits to integration, shared systems and knowledge, and more active collaboration.”

Together, the two companies obtain approvals for their clients to employ over 60,000 foreign workers per year.

Under the new structure, AgWorks will expand its service offerings to align with those offered by másLabor, including assistance with domestic job applicants, comprehensive audit services, and other visa categories.

In March, National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) members met with congressional staffers as a part of the NALP’s Legislative Days, stressing the importance of H-2B visa reform. Later in the month, the Department of Homeland Security announced it would release 35,000 H-2B visas through Sept. 30.