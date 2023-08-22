Companies in the news: Updates from Mariani, Davey Tree, Green Lawn Fertilizing and more

Ground Works Land Design donates to Alzheimer’s Association

Ground Works Land Design raised $56,291 for the Alzheimer’s Association. In 2019, Tony Nasrallah, Ground Works president and founder, assembled a board to launch a golf outing called Ground Works Out Drives Alzheimer’s that benefits research, awareness and advocacy for Alzheimer’s. Nasrallah’s mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at the young age of 56 and said it is a personal mission to help other families that are going through the same thing he is.

The outing raised $169,269 in its four years.

“It has been wonderful working with this dedicated group each year and witnessing all they have accomplished, including surpassing a remarkable $100,000 raised,” said Seana Dailey, director at the Alzheimer’s Association Cleveland Area Chapter. “As part of The Longest Day campaign, the group has won ‘Top Company Team’ and ‘Top Overall Team’ twice and are the frontrunner to take the honor again this year. Not only is the outing a wonderful experience for the golfers, but it also raises awareness for the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association.”

Davey Tree hands out $154,000 in scholarships

The Davey Tree Expert Co., No. 2 on the 2023 LM150 list, awarded a total of $154,000 in scholarships this year to support the educational pursuits of employees and their families through The Davey Tree Expert Company Employee Educational Scholarship Fund and the Davey Tree Family Scholarship.

Scholarships range from $1,000 to $5,000 per academic year. In 2023, Davey awarded a total of $42,000 to 10 recipients through the Employee Educational Scholarship Fund. To receive the Employee Educational Scholarship Fund, candidates must be full-time employees of Davey for one year or part-time employees for two years. Candidates must be pursuing a degree in the green industry, business industry, administration industry or technical work skills related to the position candidates currently hold or intend to hold.

The Family Scholarship ranges from award amounts of $1,000 to $2,000 and typically are given for three to four years. In 2023, 32 recipients were awarded $112,000 through the Family Scholarship. To receive the Family Scholarship, recipients must be a child or dependent of an active employee of Davey or one of its subsidiaries and plan to attend an accredited two- or four-year undergraduate institution, or an accredited trade, vocational, technical or career college, university or institution.

Mariani one of Crain’s fast 50 companies in 2023

Mariani Premier Group, No. 11 on the 2023 LM150 list, was named to Crain’s Chicago Business Fast 50 list this year.

Mariani reported a five-year revenue increase of 492.4 percent. Crain’s Chicago Business Fast 50 recognizes the 50 fastest-growing companies in the Chicagoland area, highlighting exceptional entrepreneurial success and significant revenue growth. This recognition represents more than just growth in revenue, it also showcases steadfast growth in innovation.

“The Fast 50 award highlights our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovative design and superior client service that have been the hallmark of Mariani for 65 years and has contributed to our overall success,” said Frank Mariani, green industry pioneer and chairman. “We thank Crain’s Chicago Business for recognizing our growth to further establish our standing as one of the top leaders in the green industry in Chicago and beyond.”

Equip Expo a finalist in Trade Show Executive‘s awards

Equip Exposition, was recently named a finalist in five categories for Trade Show Executive‘s Gold 100 Awards. Equip Exposition was named a finalist for “Most Innovative Show,” “The Slam Dunk Award: Best New Idea,” “The Marketing Genius Award,” “The Best New Launch in 2022,” and “The Greatest Trade Show of 2022.”

Trade Show Executive‘s prestigious Gold 100 & Summit recognizes the top trade shows held in the U.S. and offers associations and independent show organizers an opportunity to highlight their achievements. The awards will be presented in San Diego at a Summit from Sept. 13-15.

Greenzie donates mower to Auburn Power Equipment Consortium

Greenzie joined the Auburn University Outdoor Power Equipment Consortium to help professors and students perform research, development and performance assessments that drive technological innovation, commercial adoption and advanced collaborations in support of the outdoor power equipment industry.

The Auburn University Outdoor Power Equipment Consortium (AU OPEC) is an interdisciplinary collaboration between Auburn’s Samuel Ginn College of Engineering and Auburn’s College of Agriculture to establish an Industry-University Research Consortium.

In addition, Greenzie donated an electric mower to Auburn.

Green Lawn Fertilizing recognized

Green Lawn Fertilizing, No. 107 on the 2023 LM150 list was recently recognized b as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the greater Philadelphia area by the Philadelphia Business Journal. The company made the publication’s Soaring 76 list for the third time in four years.

The company was also recently honored as one of Philadelphia Business Journal’s 2023 Best Places to Work for the fifth-straight year.

MS International wins top workplace award

MS International said it was named one of the top distribution companies to work for in the U.S. Top Workplaces Industry awards celebrate organizations that have built people-first workplace cultures within their sector.

“Having a high performing and well cared for distribution team is foundational to our company’s success. We are honored to be named one of the top distribution companies to work for,” said Chris Courneen, vice president of human resources for MSI.

Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 culture drivers that are proven to predict high-performance against industry benchmarks.

Takeuchi dealer network expands

Takeuchi’s dealer network continues to grow with the addition of Anderson Equipment branches in Bridgeville and Somerset, Pa., and Bridgeport, W.Va. Anderson Equipment already carries Takeuchi’s compact excavators, track loaders and wheel loaders at 12 of its locations across West Virginia, New Hampshire, New York, Maine and Vermont.

H.W. Anderson and his partner C.K. Burson founded Anderson Equipment in 1935. Over the years, the company has continuously expanded its sales and service territories in Western Pennsylvania, eventually acquiring other equipment sales and rental businesses. Today, Anderson Equipment offers new and used equipment sales, rentals, rent-to-buy and leasing along with authorized OEM parts and service at 19 branch locations in the Northeast.

Georgia Boot marks anniversary

Georgia Boot celebrated the 25th anniversary of its Romeo. According to the company, in the early 1900s, the Romeo became the most popular after-work slip-on shoes. Georgia Boot said it sold nearly 2.5 million units in the last 25 years.

Romco Equipment expands in Southwest

Romco Equipment, a Volvo Construction Equipment dealer, and its parent company SMT acquired Sierra Machinery. Sierra Machinery has been the exclusive Volvo CE dealer in southwestern Texas and southern New Mexico.

Romco has provided equipment and service in Texas since 1961 and, prior to the Sierra Machinery acquisition, had 14 locations across the eastern half of Texas.

Lawn in Order receives local award

Find Local Landscapers recognized Lawn in Order in Decatur, Ga., as a 2023 Top Client Rated Atlanta Lawn Care Service due to its ratings and reviews. Find Local Landscapers by Find Local Contractors is an established online directory that identifies local contractors and companies who have received superior reviews based on service and performance.

“We are so proud to have earned a stellar reputation by providing exceptional lawn care and landscaping services with a focus on exceeding clients’ expectations,” says Jon Farazmand, co-founder of Lawn In Order.

Irrigreen launches e-commerce platform

Irrigreen said it launched its e-commerce platform. Customers can now purchase products online in prepackaged bundles or through a custom lawn mapping tool. The new e-commerce component will allow customers the flexibility to design and customize an irrigation system according to their lawn’s specifications. Irrigreen also offers the option for complementary design and customization of the product with a specialist.

The system also connects to hyper-local weather data to predict when to run the system for optimal efficiency. The robotic sprinkler head controls the water stream with software to allow for an even coat of water.

