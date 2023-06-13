Companies in the News: Updates from NALP, Ewing, Vermeer, Davey Tree and more

Isuzu production line hits major milestone

Isuzu Commercial Truck of America‘s Builtmore Contract Manufacturing facility in Charlotte, Mich., produced its 100,000th gasoline-powered Isuzu N-Series truck.

Since April 2011, all Isuzu N-Series gas trucks for the U.S. and Canada markets have been assembled in Charlotte by Builtmore. The production milestone comes less than five years after the facility built the 50,000th gas-powered N-Series truck.

Ewing rebrands

Ewing Irrigation & Landscape Supply will update its name to Ewing Outdoor Supply. This change will take effect July 1.

The company said this new name reflects the growth and evolution of the company. Ewing said its product categories and service offerings have grown to include in hardscapes, synthetic turf, outdoor living, sustainable outdoor solutions, micro irrigation, battery-powered equipment, agronomics, mulch and more. Ewing added bulk materials yards to its business portfolio in 2018 in select western U.S. markets, operating under the Ewing Landscape Materials brand.

“As we entered our second century in business, we felt an updated name and branding encompassing the width of our full offering helps provide clarity in the market and to customers,” said Doug York, Ewing’s president and CEO. “We believe Ewing Outdoor Supply better speaks to the variety of customers we serve.”

Small business finalist

Allentuck Landscaping‘s president, Bruce Allentuck said his operation, a residential design/build and landscaping business in Rockville, Md., said it is a National Association of Business Owners and Entrepreneurs (NABOE) Small Business Awards finalist in a LinkedIn post.

Davey Tree releases new book

The Davey Tree Expert Co., No. 3 on the 2022 LM150 list, released Growth Rings, a new book detailing the company’s history and growth from 1962 to 2020.

Growth Rings is a sequel to Green Leaves, published in 1977 and told the story of John Davey’s founding of Davey Tree. Growth Rings highlight the events leading to the employee acquisition of the company in 1979 and include interviews with more than 50 past and present employees.

Growth Rings is available for purchase as of June 6, John Davey’s birthday, and can be bought online at ShopDaveyTree.com.

National Association of Landscape Professionals partners with másLabor

The National Association of Landscape Professionals formed a strategic provider relationship with másLabor, a provider of comprehensive services for employers participating in the H-2B nonimmigrant visa programs.

“We’re launching a new employer portal this summer that will better facilitate the overall transparency of the filing process, worker coordination, and transfers putting us at the cutting edge of employer support,” said Edward Silva, CEO of másLabor.

NALP’s new partnership with másLabor will give members access to másLabor’s systems and expertise. Members will also have access to exclusive content, including webinars and other resources, to help program users stay compliant with the programs’ complex rules and regulations.

Develon names its North American Dealers

Develon announces its top 10 dealer enterprises in North America. Develon named Equipment East the top-performing dealer in North America in 2022. Equipment East has 40-plus years of experience in the construction industry and has been named a Develon top dealer nine times in the last 10 years. Equipment East is owned by Giovanni and Gilda Albanese. The company operates dealerships in Dracut and Brockton, Mass., and Bow, N.H.

Equipment East LLC (Dracut, Mass.)

Bobcat of Mandan Inc. (Mandan, N.D.)

Barry Equipment Company (Webster, Mass.)

GF Preston Sales and Service (Sundridge, Ontario, Canada)

Equipment Rentals Inc. (Watertown, N.Y.)

Texas Timberjack Inc. (Lufkin, Texas)

Westerra Doosan Enterprise (Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada)

Best Line Leasing Inc. (State College, Pa.)

Hartington Farm Services Limited (Hartington, Ontario, Canada)

Wilson BC Companies LLC (Central Point, Ore.)

Vermeer opens global parts distribution center

Vermeer opened a 312,000-square-foot parts distribution center in Pella, Iowa. The company said team members will package and ship parts worldwide.

The site is at the end of the old runway where company founder Gary Vermeer once delivered parts to Vermeer customers by plane.

Three times more space than the previous building, the new global parts distribution center includes 23 dock doors, a warehouse management system and improved warehouse technology. Vermeer said this investment will help drive efficiency by centralizing parts storage.

Tree Care Industry Association to host executive arborist workshop

The Tree Care Industry Association (TCIA) will host an executive arborist workshop in San Diego Aug. 7-9. This 2.5-day event will bring together renowned experts, empowering tree care professionals with the knowledge and tools to thrive safely and sustainably.

The workshop will cover a range of crucial topics, including:

Creating a safety plan that seamlessly integrates into daily operations

Establishing and nurturing a safety-first culture that permeates every level of the organization

Recognizing the signs and signals of mental health challenges and providing appropriate support

Implementing effective risk management practices to reduce insurance costs

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in industry panels about business operations and insurance. Speakers include:

Pat Turley, president, Arbor Masters

Mundy Wilson-Piper, peer-to-peer group facilitator, TCIA

Megan Bujnowski, CEO and lead instructor, Upward Training and Development

Hollis “Les” Day, corporate safety director, Mountain F. Enterprises

Larry Martony, managing partner, Arbor Group

Participants can also register separately for an accreditation walkthrough at Rancho Coastal in San Diego on Aug. 7, providing a step-by-step guide through TCIA’s accreditation process. To learn more visit https://eaw.tcia.org/eaw-2023-san-diego-ca/.

Yanmar Compact Equipment announces dealer of the year winners

Yanmar Compact Equipment recently recognized three 2022 Dealer of the Year Award winners. Vermeer Midwest received the large market award, Chattanooga Tractor & Equipment was the medium market winner and Hawkins-Graves won the small market category.

Yanmar CE said Vermeer Midwest shows strong loyalty to the Yanmar brand for more than 15 years and maintains solid customer relationships.

Tennessee-based Chattanooga Tractor & Equipment has been a top performer since 2015.

Yanmar CE is proud to choose Hawkins-Graves as the top dealer for small markets in 2022. The Virginia-based dealer is a full-service construction equipment, sales, rental and service organization providing compact and heavy equipment to the market.

