Companies in the News: Updates from NaturaLawn, Fecon, Weed Man and more

NaturaLawn of America hosted a grand opening ceremony for its new National Sales Office in downtown Frederick, Md., on Aug. 11. The office was developed in response to NaturaLawn’s continued growth and provides digital and traditional sales support to franchises across the continental U.S.

The National Sales Office is an extension of NaturaLawn of America’s headquarters. The sales office currently employs 21 sales support specialists and is seeking to grow its sales force to up to 42 full-time, benefited positions within the next three to five years. Together, the NaturaLawn of America headquarters and National Sales Office will employ more than 75 full-time employees in the heart of downtown Frederick, helping develop local jobs and investing in the city economy.

Fecon added Vermeer Southeast.

With 11 dealership locations throughout Alabama, Florida and Georgia and affiliated companies in the Caribbean, Vermeer Southeast provides a robust line of mulching equipment that incorporates the best of Vermeer and Fecon mulching technology.

It will begin stocking Fecon-made forestry mulching tractors and attachments in addition to its full lineup of Vermeer branded forestry equipment, making it simpler for customers to find the equipment best suited to their needs. Vermeer Southeast offers new and used equipment for sale, as well as rental, parts sales, and full-service capabilities.

Landscaping marketplace GoMaterials and on-demand takeoff and preconstruction service provider Takeoff Monkey partnered up to create an integrated planning and procurement solution for landscape contractors.

The new solution lets Takeoff Monkey’s existing customers and users send their takeoffs directly to GoMaterials for estimation through their online platform. The partnership aims to drastically reduce the traditional procurement cycle for both companies’ customers.

Present across multiple U.S. states and parts of Canada, GoMaterials is fast becoming a preferred procurement platform for landscaping professionals. The integration with Takeoff Monkey is likely to further increase the scope of the service for the supply chain startup. Launched by experienced landscaping estimators, Takeoff Monkey offers a fast, accurate, and simple takeoff solution. By adding sourcing to their capabilities, the on-demand takeoff service is aiming to offer more value to their customers.

Weed Man has experienced year-over-year growth for the sixth consecutive year.

The stable franchise is projecting $260 million in system-wide sales and has signed 29 new territories in 2021 thus far, including breaking into Tampa Bay with five license agreements.

Fueled in part by the steady growth of the company’s sub-brand, Mosquito Hero, which has been able to surpass $5 million in revenue across North America after being successfully relaunched.

As a result of these innovations, along with its continued focus on increasing customer count, sustainable revenue and providing healthy lawns and pest-free yards, the franchise is aiming to receive 12 signed agreements (34 territories) before year’s end.