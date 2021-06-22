Companies in the News: Updates from Project EverGreen, Takeuchi-US and more

Project EverGreen is recognizing June 20-26 as National GreenCare for Troops Awareness Week and issues a call for volunteers to register to help meet the growing number of military families requesting services. It also hopes to raise awareness with military families, and encourages eligible personnel to register to receive services.

GreenCare for Troops marks its 15th year in 2021 and has provided an estimated $10 million in donated lawn and landscape services and peace of mind to thousands of military families in need across the country.

“GreenCare for Troops is more than a program that checks a box and takes care of a necessary service, it has become a transformative experience for both volunteers and recipients,” said Cindy Code, executive director of Project EverGreen. “Not only do our volunteers provide a valued service that relieves a burden for military families, but they are also sustaining a healthy, safe lawn and yard for kids to play and families to unwind in at the end of a stressful day.”

Takeuchi-U.S. has presented Allied Machinery Corp. with an award for achieving top market share of all Takeuchi dealers in North America during 2020. Allied has provided Takeuchi equipment sales, service, parts and rentals to customers from five locations on four Hawaiian Islands since 1993.

“In the 28 years that Allied Machinery Corporation has represented the Takeuchi line, they’ve worked hard to help customers in a broad range of industries find the best possible equipment solutions for their unique needs,” said Shay Klusmeyer, divisional sales manager for Takeuchi-U.S. “Furthermore, their team has developed the experience, expertise and strong relationships that keep customers coming back when they need to rent or purchase their next machine. We’re incredibly pleased with the outstanding job they’ve done for Takeuchi, and we congratulate them on their success.”

Allied Machinery Corp. has its beginnings in the late 1950s. Founder Patrick Feyerisen managed an equipment dealership on Waipahu for many years before striking out on his own in the mid-1970s by launching Allied Machinery. Since then, Allied Machinery has grown to be Hawaii’s largest locally owned and operated firm.

Aquascape named “Collaboration Nation” as the theme for this year’s virtual Pondemonium, the industry’s preeminent event for water feature professionals around the world.

Contractors, retailers and distributors from all continents are invited to register and join the free online event from the comfort of their home, office or even pond-side. Pondemonium Online 2021 will be held on Aug. 27 with the schedule of events airing from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. CT and a replay of all sessions scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. CT.

“Amazing things happen when people come together to create water feature artistry and that is the inspiration behind this year’s Pondemonium theme,” said Greg Wittstock, founder and CEO of Aquascape. “It’s the only event in the water feature industry with interactive sessions supporting attendees’ personal and professional development. Any past participant will tell you how enthusiastic the Aquascape tribe is for what they do and how they do it!”

Pondemonium offers a full schedule of informative, inspirational, and motivational presentations starting with an opening keynote delivered by Greg Wittstock, The Pond Guy. Presentations cover a wide range of business and construction topics and will be led by familiar and popular industry experts. The event will close with an awards ceremony honoring the accomplishments of Certified Aquascape Contractors. Registration is free for anyone wishing to attend this year’s online event.