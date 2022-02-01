Companies in the News: Updates from Reinders, Yanmar Contract Equipment and more

Reinders will host its 25th biennial Turf Conference March 9-10, at the Waukesha Expo Center in Milwaukee, Wis.

While celebrating the history of the company’s partnerships with customers and vendors, the event will feature a lineup of nationally recognized speakers as well as more than 20 educational seminars for the Midwest’s largest independently run turf conference.

Educational tracks are available for lawn care professionals and equipment technicians.

Attendees will enjoy a special performance from Emmy-winning journalist, comedian and creator of the Manitowoc Minute, Charlie Berens.

Visit Reinders.com/turfcon22 for online registration, seminar updates and conference information.

Yanmar Compact Equipment recognizes Vermeer Midwest as its 2021 multi-location dealer of the year and Meridian Utility Equipment Sales as the 2021 single-location dealer of the year.

“Vermeer Midwest and Meridian Utility took it to a new level this year,” said Jeff Pate, director of sales for the Yanmar CE brand. “We’re thrilled to showcase these valued partners and recognize our appreciation for their performance as Yanmar CE dealers.”

Vermeer, a 15-year partner of Yanmar CE, has maintained solid customer relationships despite challenging market conditions.

Meridian has been a Yanmar CE partner for more than 12 years.

ASV Holdings, a manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, recognizes Briggs Equipment as the 2021 multi-location dealer of the year and FMI Equipment as the 2021 single-location dealer of the year.

“Briggs Equipment and FMI Equipment really excel at representing ASV and partnering with their customers,” said Jeff Pate, director of sales for ASV. “Both dealers have gone above and beyond with their level of commitment, customer service and passion to share the value of ASV machines with their customers. We’re pleased to show our appreciation for their partnership with this year’s awards.”

Briggs, which has been an ASV partner for more than five years, showcases consistently high sales volumes. FMI Equipment has been a loyal advocate of the ASV brand for 20 years and has achieved strong market share and sales volumes.

WorkWave, a provider of SaaS software solutions, continued its 2021 business performance into the closing months of the year, with year-over-year revenue growth of 116 percent and an annual recurring revenue increase of 149 percent.

The company’s software revenue growth saw an increase of 69 percent in 2021. WorkWave said it experienced a 294 percent increase in talent as it expanded globally.

Top 2021 milestones include:

February 2021 – WorkWave launched its marketing sales center, a sales and marketing platform that integrates directly into WorkWave PestPac.

March 2021 – WorkWave announced that EQT and TA Associates elevated WorkWave’s status in their respective portfolios to a free-standing company.

May 2021 – WorkWave announced its acquisition of Slingshot , a provider of customer call center software combined with outsourced sales, lead and customer response services.

, a provider of customer call center software combined with outsourced sales, lead and customer response services. June 2021 – WorkWave announced its acquisition of Real Green , a provider of field service solutions in the green service industries. WorkWave also acquired Coalmarch, a provider of software-oriented digital marketing, and Lawnbot, an online sales solution.

, a provider of field service solutions in the green service industries. WorkWave also acquired Coalmarch, a provider of software-oriented digital marketing, and Lawnbot, an online sales solution. September 2021 – WorkWave announced that it acquired TEAM Software, a software provider and solutions for cleaning, janitorial, security and facilities management service providers.

September 2021 – WorkWave announced the launch of WorkWave marketplace, an embedded online portal of integrated product solutions, service partners, and offers.

“Building strong relationships continues to remain our top priority,” said Jana Hey, CFO of WorkWave. “It is with the support of our customers that we have built, and will continue to build, solutions that empower our customers to succeed.”

I Want To Mow Your Lawn — a 501c3 non-profit organization providing no-cost, safe and socially distanced lawn mowing and yard care services for seniors, military veterans and disabled persons — announced it has formally adopted and integrated green alternative lawn care practices into its core mission.

The organization encourages its network of helpers to try electric — offering eco-friendly equipment upgrades that are available directly through the non-profit.

“This organization is about more than just free lawn care; it’s a small but meaningful and easy way to bring the citizens of our communities together by helping our fellow neighbors — and in an eco-conscious way that’s more protective of the environment,” said Brian Schwartz, I Want to Mow Your Lawn founder. “While the individuals receiving service are always appreciative, a clean-cut and nonpolluting community contributes to everyone’s overall well-being — it’s a meaningful way to serve a greater good.”