Companies in the News: Updates from Ruppert, Advanced Turf Solutions and more

On June 4, 80 employees from Ruppert Landscape’s Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia branches came together to put the finishing touches on the grounds of the Children’s Hospital’s new Research & Innovation Campus in Washington, D.C.

The installation was part of Ruppert’s “Field Day” event, which enables the company and its employees to give back to the community, combining charitable giving, training, and friendly competition amongst branches.

This day of service involved a significant investment of both time and materials, totaling approximately $175,000 and consisting of 1,100 labor hours. To bring this project to fruition, 30 trees, 4700 perennials and 40 yards of mulch will be installed as well as some pruning and removal of dead trees around the property’s perimeter. The Children’s National Research & Innovation Campus is located on a 12-acre portion of the former Walter Reed Army Medical Center. Upon its opening in September of 2021, it will be the nation’s first campus dedicated to pediatrics with the goal of accelerating breakthrough discoveries into new treatments and technologies.

Field Day is Ruppert Landscape’s community service event that enables the company to enjoy friendly competition and team building while donating time and materials to provide an immediate and lasting benefit for the community. Over the years, these charitable projects have included parks, playgrounds, and schools that needed a little outside help to jumpstart their renovation. Since 1993, Ruppert Landscape has transformed the grounds of 26 Washington, D.C., Public Schools, Inman Field in Atlanta, Carroll Park in Baltimore, the Armed Forces Retirement Home in D.C. and most recently, Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Stone Mountain, GA.

Advanced Turf Solutions, George Furrer and Charles Dooley have reached an agreement to form a new company that will acquire all assets of New England-based distributor, Valley Green.

The transaction is scheduled to close at the end of the year, at which time the new company plans to hire the existing team of sales and support staff of Valley Green.

George Furrer will become Valley Green’s general manager at the company’s headquarters in Holyoke, Mass.

New Holland is celebrating 50 years of innovation and leadership in skid-steer loaders.

The birth of the New Holland skid-steer took place in hay tools design when an engineer discovered that his mower design could be turned on its side to achieve an upward- and forward-reaching motion.

In 1971, New Holland built first its production skid-steer loader, the L35, which introduced many industry firsts to the market. To commemorate the 50th-anniversary milestone, New Holland is celebrating with its new and existing customer base. For customers who purchase a skid steer during the anniversary celebration, a “50 Years Edition” decal will be added to the rear left-hand side of all skid steers built between June 1 and Dec. 31.

Additionally, New Holland has launched a new website to allow customers to share photos of their New Holland skid steers in action. Customers can submit photos here through Dec. 31, 2021, for a chance to be featured in anniversary marketing materials.

Case Construction Equipment named Clay County, West Virginia as the winner of the 2021 Dire States Grant. Representatives of the county will receive $25,000 in free equipment rental from Case that will be supported locally by State Equipment.

Clay County was awarded the grant to repair grounds and facilities that were initially damaged in heavy flooding in June 2016. More than 500 homes were destroyed in that event, and local resources that provided food and services to residents have been closed due to ongoing water and sewer issues. This includes the recent closing of the local Nutrition Center, as well as the continued flooding of local parks and recreational areas. The ongoing fallout has been particularly hard on the region, with business closings and no grocery store currently open in the county. FEMA estimated at the time that the county sustained more than $8.5 million in roadway damage.

Local officials will use the equipment to build a new dike and perform critical grading activities to better direct water away from buildings during heavy rainfall events, as well as dig in new pipes to repair water and sewer issues.

John Deere is celebrating 50 years of backhoe loaders, a history of innovation and excellence that first started with the introduction of the JD310 model in 1971.

Today, the 310L, the latest generation of the original model, remains a cornerstone within the John Deere backhoe lineup as a result of the continuous improvement to the design and efficient performance.

Helping commemorate the anniversary, John Deere has created a replica toy model of the original JD310 backhoe loader to help customers celebrate the 50th anniversary at home. Available for purchase in late summer, each model will feature a unique 50th-anniversary icon to showcase the important milestone.

Bobcat Co. unveiled new brand partnerships with BMX legend Ryan Nyquist, along with stand-out BMX freestyle athletes Hannah Roberts and Perris Benegas.

Coached by Ryan Nyquist, top BMX competitors Roberts and Benegas are expected to make headlines as they compete on the U.S. women’s national team in the inaugural debut of BMX freestyle competition in Tokyo this summer.

Roberts and teammate Benegas grew up as the only girls at their local skate parks and have been blazing a trail for women in the extreme sports world ever since. Roberts is a 19-year-old powerhouse on the BMX scene. She has been riding since the age of eight and entered her first BMX competition when she was 12. In 2017, Roberts became the first-ever BMX Freestyle World Champion and won the title again in 2019, when she became the first female ever to land a 360-Tailwhip in competition. She now has her sights on debuting her sport in Tokyo this July.

Pursell has agreed to terms to build a new production facility in Savannah, Ga.

According to the company, the new facility will help expand the reach of its coating technologies across the Southeast and beyond. The new facility will complement Pursell’s existing production plant in Sylacauga, Ala., and allow for an increase in capacity and improved access to raw materials. The Savannah plant will produce controlled-release fertilizers (CRF) for the turf, ornamental, specialty and broadacre markets.

Takeuchi-U.S. has presented Allied Machinery Corp. with an award for achieving top market share of all Takeuchi dealers in North America during 2020. Allied has provided Takeuchi equipment sales, service, parts and rentals to customers from five locations on four Hawaiian Islands since 1993.

Allied Machinery Corp. has its beginnings in the late 1950s, before Hawaii was even a state. Founder Patrick Feyerisen managed an equipment dealership on Waipahu for many years before striking out on his own in the mid-1970s by launching Allied Machinery. Since then, Allied Machinery has grown to be Hawaii’s largest locally owned and operated firm.