Companies in the News: Updates from Ruppert Landscape, Pacific Landscape Management, Takeuchi, Home Depot Rental and more

Takeuchi donates engines to Athens Technical College

Takeuchi-US donated four diesel engines worth approximately $66,000 to the diesel equipment technology program at Athens (GA) Technical College as part of its “Takeuchi Gives” philanthropic program.

Takeuchi’s donation includes two Yanmar and two Isuzu diesel engines typically installed in some of its compact excavator models. These engines will be placed in Athens Tech’s service shop labs where students learn diesel engine maintenance and how to use various tools like pneumatic wrenches, welding and flame-cutting equipment and jacks and hoists. The students are also trained on computerized testing equipment used to pinpoint and analyze malfunctions in electrical systems and engines.

“We’ve been coming up with new ways to support our local communities,” said Rick MacLeish, national parts manager for Takeuchi-US. “Donating diesel engines to Athens Tech will help students gain valuable hands-on experience they can take into their careers. Our local economy also benefits with the addition of more skilled workers that Takeuchi and other businesses can employ in the future.”

Ruppert earns National Excellence in Construction Award

Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) honored Ruppert Landscape — No. 11 on the 2022 LM150 list — for its work on the Washington, D.C., temple project in Kensington, Md.

The company earned an ABC National Excellence in Construction Eagle Award, presented during the organization’s convention.

Ruppert Landscape removed 45,000 square feet of landscape surrounding the temple as part of the renovation project. The company installed 300 trees, two fountains, a fire lane, an irrigation system more than 21,000 perennials, groundcover and shrubs.

“Winning an industry award of this significance is not just a recognition of our hard work, but also a validation of our commitment to excellence in every aspect of our business,” said Bob Jones, president of Ruppert’s landscape division. “It gives us a sense of pride and accomplishment and motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible for our customers in the construction industry.”

Home Depot opens new rental centers

Home Depot Rental opened 37 new rental centers since January, with new locations in California, New Hampshire, Florida, Kentucky, Texas and West Virginia.

The openings include a rental fleet for professionals including power tools, lawn and garden equipment, trucks and trailers and large construction and demolition equipment. Professionals can access the inventory at each local rental center using the Home Depot Rental website.

MSI wins top workplace awards

MS International won four Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards for 2023. The company earned the four Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards in 2023 for its leadership, innovation, compenstation and benefits. Issued by Energage, the Top Workplaces awards are based on the results of a research-backed, 24-item employee engagement survey.

Ferris official zero-turn of three raceways

Ferris Mowers is the official zero-turn mower of Charlotte Motor Speedway, Pocono Raceway and Watkins Glen International. The tracks will use zero-turns including the company’s ISX 3300 and the IS3200.

“With more than 1,800 acres at our facility, the Ferris units our operations team uses play a big role in preparing our property for event weekends and keeping it looking the best it can,” said Michael Printup, president of Watkins Glen International.

Talbert Manufacturers honors dealers

Talbert Manufacturing named Hale Trailer Brake & Wheel of Voorhees, N.J., its top dealer for 2022. This marks the 15th consecutive year Hale has earned the top Talbert dealer spot.

Talbert also recognized:

Blackburn Truck Equipment of Lilburn, Ga.

Freightliner of Grand Rapids of Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids, Mich.

Leslie Equipment Company operating eight locations in Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia.

Lucky’s Trailer Sales of Vermont

Lynch Chicago of Alsip, Ill.

Remorques Lewis of La Présentation, Quebec, Canada

Reno’s Trailer Sales & Rental of Belle Vernon, Pa.

Royal Truck & Utility Trailer, which has four locations covering northern and eastern Michigan.

West Side Tractor of Lisle, Ill.

Pacific Landscape Management named best place to work

Pacific Landscape Management of Hillsboro, Ore., No. 70 on the 2022 LM150 list, made the list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in Oregon by Oregon Business magazine. Pacific Landscape Management said this is the eighth time the company made the list.

Polaris ships its first electric UTV to dealers

The first shipments Polaris‘ new electric Ranger XP Kinetic off-road head to dealers and customers. The company said following a warm reception, it plans to make more available this summer.

“We knew there would be interest for a performance-driven electric Ranger but selling out two hours after opening our initial order window for the XP Kinetic exceeded our expectations,” said Josh Hermes, vice president of electric vehicles for off-road with Polaris.

Tree Service Experts Irvine offers new service

Tree Service Experts Irvine, a tree care provider in Irvine, Calif. adds tree house design and construction services to its existing arboriculture services.

“We believe tree houses offer a perfect way to bring nature into your backyard,” Marco Federic, CEO of Tree Service Experts Irvine, said, ” In addition, they provide a great opportunity for parents to spend quality time with their children.”

Case adds guarantee on its new backhoe loader

Case Construction Equipment adds a new Rock-Solid Guarantee on its Case 580SV, which includes lease payments, a comprehensive warranty and an option at 12 months to continue the remainder of the lease or walk away with no further obligation.

This Rock-Solid Guarantee delivers a 36-month/1,000-hour-per-year lease through CNH Industrial Capital that includes a one-year full-machine warranty and an expanded powertrain Purchased Protection Plan (PPP) that provides a total of 36 months/3,000 hours (or whichever comes first) of powertrain protection. If the business owner converts that lease to a purchase at the end of the term, they are eligible for an additional 12 months/1,000 hours of powertrain protection (for up to a total of 48 months/4,000 hours, whichever comes first).

The Rock-Solid Guarantee also includes a provision where the contractor or business owner can walk away from the lease after 12 months.

LMN Survey says hiring the No. 1 stressor in the green industry

Landscape Management Network, a business management software company, surveyed more than 500 professionals to learn about their businesses.

Hiring challenges remain at the forefront of the industry, according to LMN, with more than 50 percent of respondents unable to attract enough applicants for open positions and as many receiving applicants with insufficient experience.

LMN said its survey participants attribute the low number of applicants to an inaccurate perception by those outside the industry that green industry jobs are low paying.

“Employers think they can’t afford to pay more, and yes, it’s hard. So, what do you do?” said Mark Bradley, CEO of LMN. “You must understand the economics of your business and what you need to pay to be competitive.”

Felling Trailers announces beneficiary of trailer auction

Felling Trailers‘ eleventh annual Trailer for a Cause, an online auction of an FT-3 utility trailer, will benefit Pockets of Hope, a nonprofit organization that gives children entering foster care backpacks filled with items they need.

Past trailer auctions raised nearly $40,000 for nonprofit organizations such as Special Olympics Minnesota, Lymphoma Research Foundation, Minnesota Fire Fighters Foundation and more.

Felling Trailer plans to auction its FT-3 utility trailer for its Trailer for a Cause in late summer.

