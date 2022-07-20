Companies in the News: Updates from SiteOne, Ruppert Landscape, FieldBin and more

SiteOne Landscape Supply donated $10,000 worth of battery-powered equipment to I Want To Mow Your Lawn, a non-profit organization that provides free lawn service to veterans, the elderly and others in need.

The donation — a combined effort from several SiteOne branches in New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania — provided the non-profit with brand-new, environmentally friendly equipment.

“The generous donation from SiteOne made a big impact on our mission to preserve dignity, enable independence and build community by providing eco-friendly, essential lawn service for those in need,” said Brian Schwartz, founder of I Want To Mow Your Lawn. “We are looking forward to a long-term partnership with SiteOne.”

LandOpt welcomes non-members to its education event

LandOpt welcomes a limited number of non-members to participate in a portion of its annual education event.

Business & Barbecue will offer attendees hands-on learning and peer-to-peer networking. The event is at the Greathouse Company, Nashville, Aug. 1-2. Registration is $500.

“Landscape contractors are being presented with so many great opportunities while at the same time facing a growing list of challenges,” said Jim Westover, president of LandOpt. “As part of our commitment to the industry, we decided to make two days of our event available to non-members.”

The program will include workshops on organizational structure, increasing sales, staffing and building a culture of accountability. The sessions will include a tour of Greathouse’s facilities, as well as social and networking opportunities.

Ruppert hosts networking event

Ruppert Landscape partnered with Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of Metro Washington to host their summer networking event at Ruppert’s corporate headquarters in Laytonsville, Md.

“ABC of Metro Washington values our relationship with Ruppert Landscape and looks forward to this annual summer event,” said Dan Bond, CAE, president of ABC of Metro Washington. “We’re thankful for the opportunity to connect our members and industry colleagues in this exceptional outdoor setting.”

ABC’s Metro Washington chapter has held its summer networking event at Ruppert headquarters for more than 20 years.

FieldBin receives $1.2 million investment

FieldBin, a field service management (FSM) solution provider, closed a $1.2 million pre-seed round led by 7833 Capital Partners, an early-stage investment fund.

FieldBin is designed to help landscaping and other trade companies manage their business with one platform. Features include work order scheduling, invoicing, inventory management, estimating and quotes, payments processing, service portal and customer management.

Boss Software team members help Habitat for Humanity

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, a dozen Boss Software team members traded their laptops and monitors for hammers and drills to help Habitat for Humanity St. Louis build a new home for a family in need.

“(Boss Software) supports Habitat for Humanity St. Louis’ mission to ensure everyone has a roof over their head by working with families to help them acquire the access, skills, and financial education necessary to be successful homeowners,” said Mike Cossins, president and founder of The Integra Group, developer of Boss Software. “By partnering with Habitat for Humanity, families seize the opportunity and possibility that decent, affordable housing represents, and we are proud to support such a worthy cause.”

Boss team members lent their skills and time to help build the exterior framing on the ranch-style home in the St. Louis neighborhood of Riverview/Glasgow Village.

ASV restores Ag-Track

ASV Holdings restored an Ag-Track, North America’s first compact track loader prototype. Built in 1988, the machine led to ASV’s first commercial compact track loader, the Posi-Track MD-70. The cosmetically restored Ag-Track is now displayed at ASV’s Grand Rapids, Minn., headquarters.

“It’s exciting to see the original design become new again,” said Cary Safe, who has been with ASV since its founding in 1983. “I helped build the original Ag-Track machine, and it laid the foundation for who ASV is today. To work on the original unit and then to help restore it almost 35 years later has been quite an honor.”

To restore the machine, which has spent most of the last 35 years moving between ASV properties, the Ag-Track was disassembled down to the frame. Components were sanded down and sandblasted; fiberglass was repaired, the armrests were reupholstered and more. ASV’s team used as many original parts as possible. The only new pieces of the restored Ag-Track are the seat, the headlights and several hoses.

Jobber seeks speakers for its 2023 summit

Jobber’s annual conference, Jobber Summit 2023, seeks speakers from landscape business or entrepreneurial perspectives that can share advice and drive change.

This summit, formerly Jobber PD Day, will bring together thousands of home service business owners, such as landscapers and provide valuable, actionable sessions.

Anyone interested in participating in the summit as a speaker can fill out an application online. Speakers can apply through July 29.

Thunder Creek adds new dealer

Groff Tractor and Equipment (GT&E) is the newest dealer of Thunder Creek Equipment.

GT&E will carry Thunder Creek’s no-hazmat multi-tank trailer (MTT), the multi-tank oil trailer (MTO) and the service and lube trailer (SLT).

“GT&E is an outstanding partner for Thunder Creek for a variety of reasons, but first and foremost is that they genuinely want to serve their customers with quality equipment,” said Larry Lea, Thunder Creek vice president of sales. “They have a strong presence in the region and understand the value our products can provide their existing customers and others in the area.”

Applications for Vectorworks design scholarship close July 31

Vectorworks’ annual Vectorworks Design Scholarship competition is open to undergraduate and graduate students in majors related to architecture, landscape architecture, landscape design, entertainment and interior design. Students can submit either new or past projects for a chance to win up to $10,000.

“Our Design Scholarship competition is the perfect opportunity for students around the world to show off their creative abilities for a chance to help fund their academic endeavors,” said Jen Hart, Vectorworks academic marketing programs specialist.

The competition includes a two-round judging process. First-round winners will each receive $3,000 and will be entered for the chance to win the grand prize Richard Diehl Award, worth an additional $7,000. In addition, winners’ schools will receive free Vectorworks Design Suite software and free virtual or in-person workshop training for faculty and students.

For more information or to apply, visit Vectorworks.net/scholarship.