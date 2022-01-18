Companies in the News: Updates from Spring-Green, Fecon and more

Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 recognized Spring-Green Lawn Care as one of the top 500 franchises.

The 43rd annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500 ranked Spring-Green Lawn Care at No. 160 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability and brand power. The company known best for its marketing and back-office support programs, moved up 136 slots from the ranking of 2021.

“It’s an honor to be included on this list of the top 500 franchisors,” said James Young, president of Spring-Green Lawn Care. “Credit for our amazing upward jump on this year’s list has to be given to our franchisees for their fantastic service to customers, which brings their numbers up each year. In addition, on the corporate side, our franchise development and franchisee support teams played key roles in moving up 136 spots on the Franchise 500.”

Windjammer Capital Investors has acquired Fecon.

Fecon was founded in 1992 and is based in Lebanon, Ohio. The company serves a variety of end markets, including utility and infrastructure maintenance, right of way/site development, fire prevention and other applications.

Fecon has burnished its position as a trusted supplier to the market, supported by its high-quality products, strong dealer network, robust IP portfolio, focus on new product innovation and customer service. The company has a large installed base and more than 550 dealer customers nationwide.

Harper Industries, a manufacturer of Harper Turf’s landscape and turf management solutions, appointed Wesco Turf to its extensive dealer network.

Wesco Turf, based in Sarasota, Fla., is a distributor of golf, grounds and irrigation equipment in the Florida and South Georgia markets. Wesco Turf will oversee sales and service support of Harper Turf’s ATM72 mower, signature recirculating air turf vacuums and the Harper Hawk Sweeper.

“There is a strong synergy between our company cultures and the value that both companies put on supporting and servicing our customers,” said Jim Staub, vice president of commercial sales for Wesco Turf. “Harper’s all-terrain mowers, recirculating air vacuums and debris management products complement our current product lines and provide our customers with a comprehensive solution for their turf and landscaping needs.”

Jobber has integrated with CompanyCam, an innovative photo documentation and communication app for contractors.

Through the integration, service providers can take and share an unlimited number of photos with homeowners to keep them in the know, which will help service professionals capture details on job sites, communicate with crews and keep clients informed without having to leave the Jobber platform.

“Documenting a job well done is an important part of running a great business, but is often time-consuming and can take time away from doing the actual work,” said Sam Pillar, CEO and co-founder of Jobber. “Teaming up with CompanyCam will help Jobber customers show off their great work, save more time in their day, and increase profitability by getting jobs done faster.”