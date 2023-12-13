Companies in the News: Updates from Stihl, Soake Pools, FMC and more

Stihl revealed the winners of the 2023 Hearts of Stihl program, an initiative to care for the environment through the preservation of America’s state parks. Stihl awarded each winner, representing the nation’s six state park regions, a $20,000 grant to help fund sustainability, recovery, conservation or environmental education programs.

The America’s State Parks Foundation manages each grant to ensure that all funding will support environmental efforts and educational programming. More than 32 parks applied for the 2023 grant.

“The Hearts of Stihl program is an extension of our commitment to socially responsible environmental stewardship,” said Roger Phelps, Stihl corporate communications manager. “We’re honored to support America’s State Parks and work with the men and women of this year’s park awardees, as they care for these American treasures.”

Here are the recipients by region and key areas of activity for their projects:

Northeast – Delaware Seashore State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Del. Shoreline and management program for nature preserve and historic cultural site

Delaware Seashore State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Del. Southeast – Tishomingo (Miss.) State Park Renovation and enhancement of nature education center; trail maintenance and forestry management

Tishomingo (Miss.) State Park Central – Prairie State Park in Mindenmines, Mo. Invasive tree species removal and native tree planting program

Prairie State Park in Mindenmines, Mo. North Central – Twin Falls Resort State Park in Mullens, W.Va. Expansion of conservation education program; establishment of wildlife habitat fishing pond

Twin Falls Resort State Park in Mullens, W.Va. Northwest – McCroskey State Park in Farmington, Idaho Planting of 20,000 trees on 60 acres of forest; re-seeding of six acres of native Palouse prairie habitat

McCroskey State Park in Farmington, Idaho Southwest – Ridgway (Colo.) State Park Park modifications and improvements to become International Darks Sky Place (IDSP) certified; purchase of telescope public IDSP programs

Ridgway (Colo.) State Park

“While the Hearts of Stihl Program directly impacts the scenic appearance and sustainability of America’s State Parks through its commitment to environmental stewardship, conservation and community engagement, its greater benefit lies in the conservation of our natural treasures for generations to come,” said Lewis Ledford, executive director at the National Association of State Park Directors.

Soake Pools showcases new offerings at MAHTS 2023

Soake Pools, a New England-based plunge pool manufacturer, recently showcased its portfolio at the Mid-Atlantic Hardscaping Trade Show (MAHTS). Soake’s booth included information about its newest addition, a concrete-cased, fully-tiled plunge pool specifically designed for cold plunges.

MAHTS featured both classroom and hands-on training, as well as arena settings showcasing a variety of construction techniques and hardscape materials. Soake Pools’ cofounder Karen Larson delivered a classroom series seminar on Dec. 7 titled, “Expand Your Offerings and Increase Your Profit Installing Precast Plunge Pools.”

The seminar focused on the installation process of small pools and the simplicity of prefabricated pools. Attendees learned about site preparation, project timeline, bidding the project, materials needed and how to work a precast pool into almost any project.

Empower Brands celebrates one year under its new name

Empower Brands, a multi-brand franchisor of premium commercial and residential services, recently celebrated several milestones a year after its rebranding.

The umbrella company, which includes No. 91 on the 2023 LM150 list, Conserva Irrigation, has, since November 2022, achieved growth through strategic acquisitions and expansion.

When the rebranding was announced last year, Empower set a goal to increase its portfolio to 10 brands by the close of 2023. Empower currently features 11 brands on its roster including Canopy Lawn Care and Conserva.

The brand also set a company record by surpassing $1.2 billion in systemwide sales.

“This year stands as proof of the dedication and hard work of our team, strategic partners and franchisees,” said Scott Zide, CEO of Empower Brands. “Their commitment has been instrumental in our success, driving our growth and achievements. We’re poised to build upon this foundation of collaboration to further innovate and excel in what we’ve established.”

FMC recognized as one of America’s most responsible companies

Newsweek recently named FMC among the top U.S. companies on its 2024 Most Responsible Companies list for the third consecutive year.

The company jumped 75 spots to rank 60 out of a total of 600 companies. FMC is ranked 8th in the materials and chemicals industry.

“For more than a decade, FMC has prioritized sustainability across our business,” said Julie DiNatale, vice president and chief sustainability officer. “Our holistic approach to ESG continues to create value for all FMC stakeholders, whether it’s driving efficiencies in our operations, bringing climate-smart solutions to growers or ensuring the wellbeing of employees and people across our supply chain. We are very proud to see our efforts recognized as we continue our journey.”

Newsweek created the list based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from corporate social responsibility and sustainability reports as well as an independent survey asking U.S. residents about their perception of company activities.

Additional information about FMC’s sustainability goals and progress is available in its 2022 Sustainability Report.

