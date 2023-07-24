Companies in the news: Updates from Takeuchi, Steel Green and more

Steel Green Manufacturing celebrates its fifth anniversary and grand opening

LM was there when Steel Green Manufacturing celebrated five years of business and the grand opening of its new facility in Lebanon, Ind., with an open house.

Customers and friends joined Steel Green for lunch, tours of the new facility and axe throwing.

“We’re proud of what we’ve built here and honored to celebrate this milestone with our community,” said Matt Smith, Steel Green co-founder and sales manager. “The loyalty of our customers and partners over the past five years has helped us get where we are today.”

Groundwork raises $1M in pre-seed funding

Groundwork raised $1M in pre-seed funding. The round was completed earlier this year and was led by Jason Calacanis’ Launch Fund with participation from I2BF Global Ventures, construction industry executives and angel investors.

Groundwork is a lead qualification and sales software for home improvement contractors. The software makes it easy for contractors to get project videos from homeowners before an in-person sales appointment, allowing contractors to pre-qualify leads. Groundwork integrates with many of the leading software systems that contractors already use for lead generation and project management.

Groundwork said it will use the funding to further develop collaboration functionality.

MSI Long Island celebrates newly remodeled location

MS International (MSI), completed the remodeling of its MSI Long Island location in Brentwood, N.Y. MSI Long Island hosted an open house at the Brentwood, N.Y., location. The newly remodeled area includes a slab section and a state-of-the-art distribution center. An interactive AR visualizer tool is available, facilitating easy product selection for various projects.

ManageMowed one of Entrepreneur’s top new and emerging franchises

Entrepreneur magazine included Managed Mowed in its top new and emerging franchises of 2023 list.

To be eligible for the top new and emerging franchise recognition, franchise concepts must have started franchising in 2017 or later and are ranked by objective, quantifiable criteria. Entrepreneur judges all companies by the same standards including growth rate, financial strength, stability, startup costs, litigation, percentage of terminations and whether the company provides financing.

FieldRoutes and Aspire to showcase technology advances at annual user conference

FieldRoutes, and Aspire, will highlight the latest technology advances and investments for the platforms from ServiceTitan at its Ignite event, Nov. 7-9 in Las Vegas.

Ignite will bring together professionals from the lawn, landscape and snow and ice industries to advance their skills and network with their peers as they work to achieve success.

Attendees will have access to hands-on training and more than 40 unique breakout sessions covering impactful field service industry topics like talent acquisition and retention, sales, marketing, reporting, compliance, accounting and more.

Highway Equipment & Supply Company joins Takeuchi’s dealer network

Takeuchi-US added Highway Equipment & Supply Company, headquartered in Harrisburg, Pa, to its dealer network. The company’s headquarters location as well as its branches in Lock Haven and Ephrata, Pa., will now carry the full line of Takeuchi excavators, compact track loaders and wheel loaders. These three locations will also provide equipment sales, rental, and product support services as an authorized Takeuchi equipment dealer for customers throughout Eastern and Central Pennsylvania.

Highway Equipment & Supply formed in Harrisburg in 1944 as a branch office of Highway Equipment Company of Pittsburgh. In 1951, Highway Equipment & Supply became its own privately held C corporation. Over the years, Highway Equipment & Supply represents more than 15 equipment brands while employing approximately 90 people across four locations.

Terra Nova Nurseries’ varieties were recognized

Trial Gardens at the University of Georgia (UGA) named two of Terra Nova Nurseries’ varieties the “Top Three Winners.”

Crocosmia Nova ‘Gold Dragon’ five-out-of-five rating. The plant blooms from June through October and has a variety of special uses, including being an effective hummingbird and pollinator attractor.

Echinacea Sundial ‘Pink’ also achieved a five out of five. This variety features massive 5-inch blooms with emerald-green eyes shifting to a vibrant pink cone and long-arching, bubble-gum-pink petals. It has a short and branching growth habit from the base with stiff, upright stems to display a full look, making it ideal for containers, mixed beds, mass plantings, borders and fronts of beds. The variety blooms June through October and requires low water.

